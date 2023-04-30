Malaika Arora's Hottest Looks In Black

Malaika Arora, is well-known for her fashion sense and her tendency to experiment with different looks on the red carpet. Her unique fashion choices often grab the attention of the paparazzi, and she is widely considered to be a fashion icon. In addition to her impeccable sense of style, Malaika is also passionate about fitness and is often seen posing for fashion photo shoots when she’s not working out. Regardless of the outfit, whether it’s casual western wear or athletic clothing, Malaika has a talent for styling and knows how to elevate any look. Her ability to enhance her attire is truly remarkable.
Malaika Arora stuns in a black saree. Jade by MK’s ‘Elea’ saree is an iconic black saree with black intricate floral work. To accentuate an all-black aesthetic, the saree is paired with a detailed hand-embroidered full-sleeved black blouse and a matching black lacy belt at the waist. The timelessly modern saree and the sheer lacy blouse both feature intricate hand-embroidered threadwork, lace trims, a ruffled pallu, and bead embellishments along with sequin-crystal embellishments that make the saree a true show-stopper
Malaika channels her innver diva in a full sleeves black top with an emerald neckpiece. The necklace accentuates the over all black high neck top. She kept her makeup minimal with bronze eyeshadow and cheeks
Malaika Arora is known for being the ultimate style diva in Bollywood. She raised temperatures in black suit and a tulle skirt.
Malaika Arora looks ravishing in this black cut-out dress by Mono