Malala Day 2023: Why is July 12 Celebrated as International Malala Day? Top 10 Quotes by Pakistani Activist

MALALA DAY 2023: Malala Day is an international observance held on July 12th each year to honor the birthday of Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate. Malala is known for her advocacy of girls’ education and her courageous stand against the Taliban, who had banned girls from attending school in her hometown of Mingora in the Swat Valley of Pakistan. On October 9, 2012, Malala was targeted and shot by a Taliban gunman but survived the attack. Her activism and resilience have made her a symbol of inspiration and empowerment for girls and women worldwide.

THE MALALA FUND & NOBEL

Malala and her father co-founded the Malala Fund, a platform to support girls’ education and raise awareness on the matter. They collaborated with Vital Voices Global Partnership for the initiative. In December 2014, Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and became the youngest ever recipient of such a pristine honour. She was designated as United Nations Messenger of Peace in 2017 to help raise awareness of the importance of girls’ education. The young activist has bagged over 40 awards and honours for her courage.

Malala Day 2023: Quotes By Malala Yousafzai