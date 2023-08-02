Malala Yousafzai Channels Inner Barbie on a Movie Date with Her Husband

People across the world are embracing the latest Barbiecore fashion trend. Ever since the movie Barbie was released, many celebrities were seen wearing Pink, as they went to watch the movie. Recently, Malala Yousafzai was spotted on a date to the movies wearing a Pink ensemble, accompanied by her husband Asser Malik.

The Nobel prize winner was wearing a pretty pink salwar suit and posed in the life-size Barbie box. While her husband Asser Malik wore a white T-shirt and a black blazer. Malala posted the picture on her Instagram handle with a quirky caption teasing her husband by calling him Ken, one of the characters from the movie Barbie.

She captioned it saying, “This Barbie has a Nobel Prize. He’s just Ken. We loved the movie, it was so funny and thoughtful hope this caption doesn’t hurt all the Kens as much as the movie.” The picture went viral and got 8 lakh likes.

Her husband was the first one to comment on the picture. He jokingly said, “I’m Kenough.”

Her picture was flooded with comments praising her caption. Influencer Lilly Singh lauded the caption and wrote, “This caption wins.” Another user said, “This Barbie inspires all the other Barbies.”

A comment said, “BEST Barbie caption I’ve read so far.” “I mean considering the reason you won the Nobel prize, no Kens should even have the audacity to get angry in the first place,” said another user.

“I believe this is what’s called “icon behaviour, “ said another user.

“This Barbie helped me value my access to education even more!!” stated another user.

Malala is the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for her backing of education. She received a degree in politics, philosophy and economics from Oxford University in 2020.