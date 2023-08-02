Malavika Mohanan Looks Flawless as She Returns To Gym in a Barbiecore Workout Outfit

Malavika Mohanan has various hats to wear and frequently does it extremely stylishly, whether it be in casuals, formals, or anything in between. This time, she was casually walking to the gym, but her workout attire attracted our attention. Malavika Mohanan switched on her athletic spunk in a pink athleisure set, the season’s biggest trend, Barbiecore, and was prepared to hit the gym in style. The South Indian singer demonstrated why she is an influence in a variety of disciplines with an ensemble that was entirely Barbie-esque, complete with a pink sports bra and cycling shorts. We are almost certain that we couldn’t look half as amazing as her even if we tried after seeing her complete the outfit with white trainers and loosely curly hair.

We were spellbound by a mirror selfie that this lovely lady once gave us. She looked great in a drawstring pyjama set and an Adidas black sports bra with trademark white accents. Her six-pack was extremely motivational, raising the standard for fitness objectives. With this photo, Malavika effortlessly won the hearts of countless people because to her exquisite sense of style and exceptional fitness.

Malavika Mohanan earlier demonstrated her commitment to fitness by posting a photo of herself doing a plank. She was wearing a pink and white sports bra and black, quarter-length tights, and she looked stunning. She arranged her hair in a high-rise ponytail and added pink trainers to complete the athletic image.

Not long before that, Mohanan rocked a chic black sports bra and matching knee-length tights for a chic and fashionable monochromatic gym OOTD. She chose multicoloured trainers to provide brightness and contrast to her outfit, which brilliantly broke up the monotony and gave it a youthful, energising feel.

