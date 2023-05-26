Malavika Mohanan's ‘Low maintenance’ Fitness Exercise: Check Out The Benefits Here

Malavika Mohanan swears by an extremely disciplined fitness regime. The actress is always up for taking on new challenges and sweating it out in the gym. Ahead of the second schedule of her film Thangalaan, Malavika has been spending extra hours amping up fitness levels to the peak. Lately, she has been mastering the ancient martial art technique Silambam as well. Her daily routine is a combination of a host of techniques and exercises. Along with weight lifting, Malavika is often seen performing core strengthening exercises such as planks. And, looks like it’s her favourite.



Calling herself a plank baby for life, Malavika Mohanan mentioned that planks are the most low-maintenance exercise one can include in their fitness regime. Sharing a picture of herself acing the perfect posture, she explained that if you manage to include this in your routines, anywhere, anytime for a couple of minutes then, “you’ve worked pretty much all your main muscles." Malavika also added that all you need is a yoga mat or a towel to perform this exercise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

Further, nutritionist Deepa Nandy gave us insights on the benefits of planks. According to her, a one-minute plank is one of the best exercises for your core. It also helps in: