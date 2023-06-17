Malvika Mohanan Sets The Temperature Soaring In A Backless Black And White Dress, See Photos

Malvika Mohanan is every fashion critic’s favourite girl, she knows perfectly well about what can go seemingly well with her structure and the vibe she is trying to set. With every ensemble that she dons, she ends up making a rather brilliant statement. Malvika is a true blue fashionista and there is absolutely no denying that.

A while back, Malvika had taken to her Instagram account to share her look from her amazing Morrocan vacation and she was truly a sight to behold. In case you have missed out on the pictures, check it out-

The Notre Ame’s Le Licou ivory dress fitted her like a dream, creating a stunning silhouette and accentuating her tall lean figure. The beautiful handmade fabric of the dress almost created a crochet-like texture making the dress seem extremely exquisite and unique.

The halter neckline stretched into forming a tie-up detailing on the back of her neck and the backless feature added the oomph factor which took the look to a whole other level, a level that is perhaps unmatchable. Even though the dress was stitched to perfection and was form-fitting, it looked very comfortable and Malvika carried it off extremely well.

The classic Kigo choker was a brilliant accessory to have been paired up with this ensemble and those tornado cuffs were absolutely to die for. In terms of make-up, Malvika took the minimalistic route and simply went in to create a no-make-up make-up look over a dewy base that went flawlessly well with the vibe she was aiming to create. The black nail paint was definitely well thought off.

Her hair added an extra dash of drama that we all crave for, with finger waves in the front and gelled sleek bun. This is a look worth taking cues from!