Managing Blood Sugar Levels To Promoting Weight Loss, 5 Health Benefits Of Curry Leaves
1-MIN READ

Managing Blood Sugar Levels To Promoting Weight Loss, 5 Health Benefits Of Curry Leaves

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 19:45 IST

Delhi, India

Curry leaves can improve one’s overall health.

Curry leaves can improve one’s overall health.

One must consume at least 10 to 15 curry leaves regularly to cure severe diseases.

Curry leaves are said to have several health benefits, as they are rich sources of Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin B2, calcium, and Iron. It also helps to cure several diseases and flush out toxins and fat content from the body. Curry leaves are a part of a small deciduous aromatic shrub, that is scientifically known as Murraya Koenigii. It belongs to the Rutaceae family and is also considered to be a natural medicinal plant. It is commonly found in countries like Sri Lanka, India, China, and Bangladesh, and is most commonly used in Indian states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam.

According to a study, curry leaves have anti-cancer properties, anti-diabetic properties, anti-ulcer properties, anti-tumour properties, a cholesterol-lowering effect, and much more. Let’s take a look at some of the health benefits of curry leaves.

Useful for diabetic patients: It helps in managing blood sugar levels as it increases pancreatic insulin production or glucose uptake by the cells. It also helps induce nerve pain and kidney damage that are usually caused by high blood pressure.

Promotes weight loss: It is one of the best remedies to reduce the stored fat in your body. As per research, curry leaves can help reduce the number of triglycerides and cholesterol, which helps prevent obesity. Consuming 10–15 curry leaves can help you reduce your accumulated stored fat.

Improves overall health: If your hair is damaged, curry leaves can help you add bounce and cure your hair fall issues and thinning of the hair. As it has antifungal properties, it will help you with issues related to your scalp too. On the other hand, it also helps you reduce the possibility of damaging your cornea or eyesight. A deficiency of Vitamin A can weaken your eyesight, and curry leaves can help cure it.

Nervous system: It helps you protect your nervous system and brain cells. It has properties that protect you against neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s and other possible diseases.

Controls side effects of medical treatments: Consumption of curry leaves regularly can help to aid side effects caused by treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy, protect from further chromosomal damage, and protect the bone marrow.

first published:August 11, 2023, 19:45 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 19:45 IST