Manav Ekta Diwas 2023: All You Need to Know About Baba Gurbachan Singh

MANAV EKTA DIWAS 2023: Every year, April 24 is celebrated as Manav Ekta Diwas. This day is known as Human Unity Day outside India. It is to honour Satguru Baba Gurbachan Singh Maharaj’s sacrifice for humanity’s betterment. Baba Gurbachan Singh was a revered saint who preached human brotherhood and spiritual awakening to the masses.

He was the third guru of the Sant Nirankari Sect. He was born on December 10, 1930, in Undar city near Peshawar (Pakistan) and was a multifaceted personality. He was assassinated on the night of April 24, 1980, which left the entire Nirankari community deeply saddened. Since then, people from around the world mark this day to remember his teachings and reaffirm their commitment to human unity.

Later, under the leadership of Baba Hardev Singh Maharaj, son of Baba Gurbachan Singh, the propagation of the message of truth, love, and peace began to gain momentum.

On the occasion of Manav Ekta Divas, Nirankari Samaj organizes various events worldwide, including blood donation camps, satsangs, bhajans, kirtans, free treatment camps, and donations to the poor. By paying homage to Baba Gurubachan Singh, the devotees around the world reaffirm their commitment to human unity.

Baba Gurbachan Singh encouraged members of the Nirankari Mission to be resourceful, helpful, and efficient. These values inspired the Mission’s volunteers, who serve their communities selflessly. To mark Manav Ekta Diwas, the Sant Nirankari Mission organizes community clean-up projects worldwide, following his teaching that “blood should flow in veins, not in drains."

Baba Gurbachan Singh was not only focused on spiritual awakening, but also contributed significantly to social reform. He arranged marriages for the poor and emphasized the importance of simple weddings to reduce wasteful expenses. He taught people the values of knowledge and courage and worked to promote unity and welfare among humanity.

He founded schools, colleges, sewing and embroidery centers, dispensaries and other social institutions. Baba Gurbachan Singh believed that educating and empowering the youth to serve society was essential for the progress of the country.

The Nirankari Samaj celebrates this day by holding events in different countries, such as the United States, Canada, Australia, Greece, New Zealand, Nepal, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Through satsangs, bhajans, kirtans, and other events, they remember Baba Gurubachan and his teachings, which promote love, peace, and brotherhood. Free treatment camps are also set up to donate to the poor, and strengthen their commitment to human unity.

Despite his efforts for the betterment of humanity, Baba Gurbachan Singh on April 24, 1980, sacrificed his own life to stop violence. His legacy, however, lives on as a shining example of selfless service and devotion to humanity.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here