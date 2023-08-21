Mandala as Healing Symbol And It’s Significance in Various Traditions

In simple terms, ‘mandala’ means a circle. This implies that there’s a centre, a circumference and a complete circle. This circle is sometimes even identified as a spinning wheel, indicating that while it is a symbol of completion, it also represents an instrument that is constantly in motion, forever on a journey.

Spiritualism can be attained through Art. Mandala art is the perfect example of this. Like the mantra ‘Om Purnamadaha Purnamidam…’, I too, am a complete whole, created by the principles of Purnabrahma. The mandala I am creating is a complete whole too. Then how can I slip into the throes of depression? From this thought “the journey of healing through mandala begins”. Equality and Balance are extremely important factors in a mandala. It’s actually, can be another word for Perfection! How can anyone, who is journeying towards perfection, be Unstable? While seeking Perfection, and going through the process of Perfection, we immerse ourselves into it. When we immerse ourselves into any act, it creates an impact on the emotional and intellectual level too, so is the impact of mandala on the creator.

“While creating a mandala, the process of finding a balance within it starts by itself. There is a focal point at the centre of the mandala, and the entire mandala is drawn around it. While drawing the mandala, or watching the mandala, our attention is naturally drawn towards this point, which helps in focusing and stabilizing our mind. In the case of other drawings and artworks, neither the artist nor the viewer is bound to such perfection by the art. They are free to view and interpret. In mandala art, however, one needs to pay particular attention to these aspects. In fact, the viewer and artist get drawn into an interesting vortex of finding the balance within the mandala,” says Manaswi, Conceptual Artist.

The space occupied by distress and imbalance in our minds is slowly replaced by the balance within the mandala. The process of simply drawing the mandala is so beautiful that one is tempted to repeat it over and over. “One is tempted to keep watching the mandala being created. The focal point of the mandala attracts the mind inexorably and the mind unconsciously starts to calm down. This is why mandala art is said to be helpful in curing mental ailments and to help strengthen the mind. This is also why mandala art is a tool often employed in the practice of psychology,” adds Manaswi. Mandala art has historical significance. Several religions have employed it to represent divine forms, and as a symbol of spiritual journey. The mandala used in Shri Yantra is an excellent and beautiful combination of tradition, spiritualism and healing. In Jainism and Buddhism, mandala art is used to indicate the journey from life to death and also for meditation purposes. In Western cultures, it is used to activate the subconscious mind. The Hindu tradition of drawing rangoli with the help of dots is nothing but another manifestation of mandala art. The act of cleaning the courtyard and drawing the rangoli early in the morning would give the untiring women of the household an intrinsic happiness and energy for the day ahead. Our culture has given us such an invaluable heritage in the form of these Mandals which help us express our art, as well as heal and build our mental faculties. It must be remembered and taken forward.

Manaswi opines, “In sum, although mandala art could be gaining in popularity in modern times, it has a long tradition behind it. Mandala art has carved a niche for itself in nearly all the religions of the world. When something gains traction in religious philosophy, it also has a positive impact on curing mental ailments. No wonder, mandala is not just art, it is also an instrument of worship and healing.”