Mangala Gauri Vrat 2023: Check Date, Timings And Significance

The first Mangala Gauri Vrat of Sawan 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, July 4. The Mangala Gauri fast is held every Tuesday in Sawan. Unmarried young ladies and married women keep this vrat. On this day, Mata Gauri, Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha are worshipped. Those who have Mangal Dosh in their horoscope should also definitely keep the Mangala Gauri Vrat.

It is believed that Mangala Gauri Vrat removes the Mangal Dosha and brings good news for unmarried women. An astrologer at Central Sanskrit University, Puri, Dr Ganesh Mishra, knows about Puja Muhurta and astrological measures for Mangala Gauri Vrat. Let’s take a look.

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2023 Date, Nakshatra, and Yoga

In the month of Sawan, the Krishna Paksha’s Pratipada date falls on the first day of Mangala Gauri Vrat. This year, the time is until 1:38 pm. On this day, Indra Yoga is from morning till 11:50 am, and Purvashadha Nakshatra is till 8:25 am.

Mangala Gauri Vrat in Tripushkar Yoga

Sawan observes the first Mangala Gauri fast in Tripushkar Yoga. In this yoga, one can receive more blessings. On the day of Mangala Gauri Vrat, Tripushkar Yoga is from 1:38 pm to 05:28 am the next morning.

Mangala Gauri Vrat, 2023 Puja Muhurat

The auspicious time for worshipping Mangala Gauri Vrat on July 4 is from 8:57 am. to 2:10 pm. Labh-Unnati Muhurta is from 10:41 am to 12:25 pm and Amrit-Sarvottam Muhurta is from 12:25 pm to 02:10 pm.

Mangala Gauri Vrat Significance

1. If Mangal Dosh is causing a delay in your marriage, you should properly worship and keep the Mangala Gauri fast. Om Gaurishankaraya Namah, the Shri Mangala Gauri Mantra, should be chanted 108 times. Vermilion Tilak should be applied to the forehead following worship. With this remedy, the Mangal Dosh will be removed.

2. During the Mangala Gauri vrat married woman ought to offer Suhag ki Pitari, which includes 16 cosmetics things like vermilion, bangles, bindi, mehndi, mahavar, red chunri, and so forth. to Mata Gauri. After that, they read Mangala Gauri Vrat Katha. They pray to Mata Gauri for unbroken good fortune. With her blessings, one can live a happy life together.

3. Tie two handfuls of lentils in a red cloth on a Tuesday of Sawan then donate it to a beggar or a needy. By doing this, the Malefic Ketu defect in the horoscope is removed.

Mangla Gauri Vrat celebrates the power of relationships and is a potent mechanism in the hands of women to protect their husbands against foreseen and unforeseen dangers.