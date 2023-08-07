Mangala Gauri Vrat 2023: Dates, Dos And Don'ts You Must Know

The sacred month of Sawan commenced on July 4, 2023, marking a significant period of reverence in the realm of Lord Shiva. This particular month holds special importance, amplified by the inclusion of an extra month, spanning a total of 59 days this time. A notable tradition within the Sawan month is the observance of the Mangala Gauri fast. On August 8, 2023, the sixth occurrence of this fast in the Shravan month will be observed, a ritual predominantly undertaken by women to secure the longevity and well-being of their husbands. Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma, an esteemed astrologer and Vastu consultant from Bhopal provides insights into the worship procedures, the mythological significance of the Mangala Gauri Vrat, and crucial details concerning the upcoming date of the Mangala Gauri Vrat.

The Legend of Mangala Gauri Vrat traces back to a merchant named Dharmapala, who shared a joyful life with his wife. Despite their material prosperity, a void lingered – the absence of children. Through devoted acts of fasting, charity, and rituals, they sought blessings for a child. Their piety caught the attention of the divine, leading to the gift of a child. Yet, astrologers predicted a tragic fate - the child would perish from a snakebite within 16 years. Plagued by sorrow, they married their son to a girl blessed by the Mangala Gauri fast, hoping to alter destiny. The fervour of this fasting bestowed upon their son a long and joyful life.

The method of observing the Mangala Gauri Vrat involves women rising early, adorning fresh attire, and embarking on a day of fasting while meditating on Mother Parvati. The worship extends to Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati, with offerings of water to the Shivling and Parvati’s idol, accompanied by sacred items like Kumkum, Akshat, fruits, flowers, and adornments. Following the puja, fervent devotees beseech Goddess Parvati for the enduring well-being of their husbands. The Mangala Gauri Vrat is observed on the subsequent Wednesday after the Vrat day.

Upcoming Mangala Gauri Vrat Dates:

August 8, 2023 - Second Mangala Gauri Vrat of August

August 15, 2023 - Third Mangala Gauri Vrat of August

August 22, 2023 - Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat of August

August 29, 2023 - Fifth Mangala Gauri Vrat of August

With each Mangala Gauri Vrat, devotees partake in a centuries-old tradition that signifies their unwavering devotion and hope for the well-being of their loved ones, perpetuating the sacred legacy of Sawan.