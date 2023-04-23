Mango Cocktails That Scream Summer

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy a refreshing and delicious cocktail. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or hosting a backyard barbecue, a cool, refreshing drink can help you beat the heat and elevate your mood. With so many different types of spirits, mixers, and garnishes available, the possibilities for summer cocktails are endless. From classic margaritas and mojitos to fruity daiquiris and piña coladas, there’s a summer cocktail recipe out there to suit every taste and occasion.

Here are some summer cocktail recipes by Anje Britz, F&B Head of Baale Resort, Goa. Whether you prefer a simple and straightforward drink or something more elaborate, you’re sure to find a recipe that you’ll love:

Mangotini

Ingredients:

45ml mango infused white rum

15ml tequila of choice

25ml lime juice

15ml simple syrup

Salt & chilli powder for garnishing

Method:

Add rum, tequila, lime juice, simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice Shake until well combined and cold Rim coupe glass with lemon and dip into chilli salt Strain cocktail mixture into glass Garnish with fresh or dehydrated mango

Little Vagator

Ingredients:

60ml dry gin of choice

15ml elderflower syrup

15ml lemon juice

30ml apple juice

Soda water

6 Fresh blueberries

Apple garnish

Method:

In a highball glass add gin, elderflower syrup and lemon juice and fresh blueberries Muddle blueberries lightly, careful not to crush them Add apple juice and ice and mix well Top up with soda water Garnish with fresh apple slices

