Mango Season: Indulge in Mango Ice Creams, Mango Wines and Mango Dishes

As the Mango Season unfolds, it’s time to immerse ourselves in the lusciousness of this tropical fruit. From refreshing mango ice creams that offer a burst of sweetness and creaminess to tantalizing mango wines that elevate the experience of sipping on a glass, the options are endless. But the indulgence doesn’t stop there. Mango dishes, both savory and sweet, take center stage, showcasing the versatility of this beloved fruit. Whether it’s a tangy mango salsa, a succulent mango-infused chicken dish, or a decadent mango cheesecake, each bite transports us to a world of tropical bliss. Get ready to embrace the Mango Season and surrender to its delectable allure.

It’s raining mangoes at The Burrow

Indulge in the summer delights of The Burrow’s Summer Drop, a culinary experience curated by Chef Yashasvi Modi. This seasonal menu celebrates the goodness of mangoes, capturing the tropical fruit in all its glory. The Burrow stands out with its pre-plated single-portion dishes and a menu designed around delicious in-house sauces and dips accompanying each dish.

The Summer Drop menu features a range of appetizers that are both refreshing and delectable. The Garlic Butter King Prawns appetizer steals the show, served with Mango Salsa and Prawn Bisque, creating a delightful fusion of flavors and textures. Vegetarians can delight in the Spiced Jackfruit Skewers, paired with tangy Raw Mango Murabba. For a tangy and crispy treat, the Fried Chicken Open Sando combines butter-fried chicken, pickled mangoes, and mango barbeque sauce.

Moving on to the mains, the menu offers a delightful Summer Risotto with Asparagus Risotto accompanied by Spiced Crispy Okra & Raw Mango Slaw, a harmonious blend that leaves you craving more. The Mango Chicken is a savory indulgence with almond and cheese-stuffed chicken breast served alongside Black Rice and mango coconut broth, combining tender chicken, mango sweetness, and nutty flavors. The Salmon & Shrooms feature mushroom-marinated poached salmon on a bed of butter-roasted potatoes and mushrooms, complemented by a Chilli Mango Sauce.

To conclude your meal on a sweet note, the Mango Eclairs with Pistachio Chantilly Cream is a decadent dessert that satisfies both your sweet tooth and mango cravings.

Don’t miss the opportunity to savor the flavors of summer, one mango at a time, at The Burrow. The Summer Drop menu will be available until July 1, 2023.

Sweet, Cool and Tangy: La Folie’s Summer Collection will leave you craving for more

Embrace the flavors of summer with La Folie’s enticing Summer collection, a range of indulgent desserts crafted by Chef Sanjana Patel. This collection is designed to hit all the right notes with its sweet, cool, and tangy offerings.

The Summer Special features the delightful Mango Velour, an egg-friendly and keto-friendly cake infused with exotic mango lime compote, mango cream cheese ganache, and a quinoa and oats lime streusel. Topped with fresh mango and lime vanilla chantilly, it delivers a perfect balance of tanginess, sweetness, and healthiness. For quick snacking, the All About Fruits Macaron Box is a must-try, offering two pieces each of Mango Yuzu Cheesecake and Raspberry Confit and Passionfruit flavors, delivering tropical and refreshing sensations.

Indulge in the exquisite Equinox, a hazelnut dacquoise with ratnagiri Cold brew coffee mascarpone mousse, gel calamansi mango, white coffee-infused calamansi cremeux, and coffee streusel praline. It presents an exotic combination that will please your taste buds. Another delightful option is Grandma’s Carrot Patch Travel Cake, featuring cream cheese carrot mousse, torched meringue, and walnut crumble, offering a rich, nutty flavor and a velvety texture.

For chocolate enthusiasts, the Green Mango & Naga Chilli Bar is a perfect blend of spicy and sweet. It combines tangy green mango with the heat of Nagaland chilli, using a blend of Dominican Republic and Indian cacao. If you’re seeking a burst of summer flavors, the Soliel is a fantastic choice. It combines mango, citrus fruits, and pineapple with yuzu cremeux, vanilla mousseline, and pistachio praline streusel, creating a harmonious symphony of taste. This Victorian gluten-free cake is a true delight.

No matter what flavor you’re craving this summer, head over to La Folie and indulge in their decadent Summer collection.

Celebrate the mango season with Chateau Indage

Get ready to celebrate the season of mangoes, the King of fruits! Mangoes are an absolute must-have for summer parties and picnics, instantly lifting your mood with their delightful flavors.

Chateau Indage presents a unique dessert wine, perfect for wine enthusiasts looking to savor the essence of mangoes. This wine can be enjoyed as a dessert on its own or used as a base for creating mango-based cocktails. Vin Ballet Mango is a sweet fruity white wine. This wine displays a pale-yellow color and offers a fresh and intense aroma of Alphonso mangoes. It strikes a perfect balance between fruity sweetness and lively acidity, leaving a delightful and lingering aftertaste. It is truly the ideal wine for any occasion. Food Pairing: Vin Ballet Mango complements a variety of dishes such as pizza, grilled fish, pineapple and cheese, as well as mild food preparations.

Indulge in the exquisite Vin Ballet Mango from Chateau Indage, and elevate your summer experience with the delightful combination of mangoes and wine.

Mango icecream by Amore Gelato

Satisfy your summer cravings with the delectable Mango ice cream from Amore Gelato. This special treat is not only delicious but also vegan and gluten-free, catering to a wide range of dietary preferences. Indulge in the delightful sweetness of mango that will surely leave you longing for more. Beat the summer heat with this refreshing Mango ice cream, perfectly crafted to provide a cool and creamy respite. Treat your taste buds to the classic flavor of mango and elevate your dessert experience with this delightful creation from Amore Gelato.