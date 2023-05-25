Mango Shake To Mango Ice Cream: 3 Homemade Treats You Can Whip Up With Leftover Mangoes

When life blesses you with an abundance of ripe and juicy mangoes lying jobless in your refrigerator, it is time to get creative in the kitchen and transform those leftover mangoes into delightful treats that will make your taste buds sing and add a refreshing touch to your life. From a refreshing mango shake to a luscious mango ice cream, here are three absolutely delectable creations that will make you fall in love with mangoes all over again. Do not worry, not only are these easy to make but they are incredibly tasty too.

Mango Shake:

Beat the summer heat with a lip-smacking mango shake that will transport you to a tropical paradise. Start by peeling and slicing ripe mangoes, discarding the pit. Place the mango slices in a blender and add chilled milk, a touch of sugar or honey, and a handful of ice cubes. Blend until smooth and creamy. The result is a heavenly concoction of mango goodness that will instantly refresh and revitalize you. Pour it into a tall glass, garnish with a mango slice or mint leaves, and indulge in the tropical flavours. Mango Sorbet:

When you crave something cool and tangy, mango sorbet always comes to the rescue. While sorbet does seem like it is too fancy, in reality, it is a super simple treat to whip up during the horrid summer months. This delightful frozen dessert is easy to make and will satisfy your sweet tooth. Begin by pureeing ripe mangoes until smooth. Add a squeeze of fresh lime juice to enhance the mango’s natural tanginess. Sprinkle in a bit of sugar to balance the flavours. Make sure to mix well and then do not forget to pour the mixture into a slightly shallow container. Cover and freeze it for a few hours, and know that stirring every 30 minutes prevents ice crystals from forming. Once the sorbet is set, scoop it into bowls or cones and relish the icy, fruity goodness that will transport you to a tropical paradise with each spoonful. Mango Ice Cream:

Elevate your mango game by turning them into a velvety mango ice cream that will leave you craving more. Start by peeling and pureeing ripe mangoes until you have a smooth mango pulp. In a separate bowl, whisk together condensed milk and a splash of vanilla extract. Gradually fold in the mango pulp until well combined. In another bowl, whip chilled heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the whipped cream into the mango mixture, ensuring a light and airy texture. Transfer the mixture to an airtight container and freeze for several hours or overnight until the ice cream sets. The result is a creamy, dreamy mango-infused delight that will have you scooping for more. Believe us when we say, you simply cannot get enough of this.