Manish Malhotra Is All Set to Showcase Fashion That Inspires and Creates at IIFA This Year

Less than two weeks remain until the biggest calendar event of the year, and as expected, anticipation levels are very high. For the second year in a row, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi will play host to the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA). The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s top curator of immersive locations and experiences, will host it on May 26 and 27, 2023. For the seventh season in a row, NEXA will continue to serve as the title sponsors.

One of the highlights of IIFA weekend is the fashion part that NEXA curates each year with a renowned designer. It focuses on the brand’s core values of inspiration and creation. At the eagerly anticipated fashion extravaganza this year, Manish Malhotra will dazzle and impress with his distinct brand of larger-than-life glamour. He will also be given a special IIFA award for Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema to recognise his widely recognised presence in the fashion and film industries.

For 33 years, the apparel designer has played a significant role in the Hindi cinema business. In Ram Gopal Varma’s musical romance Rangeela, he established the idea of style in costume design. 28 years have passed since the 1995 movie, but Urmila Matondkar’s skater dresses, adorable as a button berets, deceptively sexy high-waist jeans, and seductive oversized man shirts are still in style.

Many foreign fashion companies entered the Indian market as a result of Manish’s avant-garde display of athletic clothing and athleisure in Karan Johar’s 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. Manish Malhotra, a stylist and businessman, debuted his own brand in 2005. He currently operates three flagship stores in the vibrant metropolises of Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad in India. His first international location will open in Dubai soon. He has also entered other industries, such as jewellery, and even launched a beauty brand.

Many Bollywood A-listers choose to wear ‘Manish Malhotra’ couture, as well as celebrities from other industries, whether they are attending a wedding or a red-carpet event. Over the past three decades, Manish has revolutionised and redefined fashion, both on and off the screen, with looks like Priyanka Chopra’s runaway bride look in Anjaana Anjaani and Kareena Kapoor’s iconic Patiala salwar and T-shirt in Jab We Met, as well as sequined sarees with bralettes and chikankari lehengas with cut-away infinity blouses.

“The collection is reflective of ‘old world charm meets the new world’ to create something breakthrough and imaginative. This collaboration aligns our joint synergy of innovation, progress and creativity which inspires with NEXA and we are excited to exhibit our line at IIFA Rocks 2023.,” asserts Manish.

The largest modern indoor entertainment venue in the Middle East and a piece of the picturesque Yas Bay Waterfront, the Etihad Arena, will host IIFA. Several of Bollywood’s top performers, including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, and Rakul Preet Singh, will perform live during the Awards, which will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

top videos

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha Engagement: Couple to Wear Outfits by These Designers on Their Big Day

Farah Khan, who co-hosted the 22nd IIFA Rocks event with Aparshakti Khurrana in May of last year, will return to entertain with her legendary, unstoppable wit. This year, actress Rajkummar Rao will co-host with her. This year’s performances by Amit Trivedi, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nuchelya, Mika, and Sukhbir Singh will electrify the stage!