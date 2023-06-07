Manushi Chhillar Is Here To Stay And Slay In Green Summer Dress

After showcasing her extraordinary fashion sense on the international stage at Cannes, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar has unquestionably become a style icon. Her most recent post, in a beautiful green dress, showcases her outstanding taste and serves as a new inspiration to amp up your summer wardrobe. The outfit is perfect to slay on vacation or just the piece you had been looking for to wear on your lunch date.

Manushi Chhillar’s fans were in for a treat when the actress stunned them with pictures of her dressed in a stunning green dress from the renowned Dalida Ayach collection. The entire ensemble was styled by Sheefa J Gilani. Her caption read, “Sunny days," as she was seen taking a stroll on a crowded street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Manushi’s outfit, set in a vivid green hue, is indeed very appealing. The attire features intricate noodle strap sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and an elegant flare that falls down to a full-length skirt. The actress added some extra charm to her ensemble with big rectangle sunglasses, a stylish grey bag pocketbook, and a pair of Louboutin heels with a dramatic red bow at the top.

She kept her makeup minimal with a dewy base, subtle cheek contouring, and a striking shade of bright red lipstick in order to achieve a fresh and natural look. She kept her gorgeous hair open with a centre partition.

Last month, Manushi Chhillar made her spectacular debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Amid her various mind-blowing looks on the global stage, one that caught our attention was the breezy aqua-blue dress from the collection of Galvan London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Manushi selected a slip-on silk-satin dress as she stepped out on the streets of France. It had a plunging back detail, a flowing ankle-length skirt, a wide decolletage-revealing neckline, gold metal spaghetti straps that sculpted her shoulders and arms, and a figure-skimming silhouette.

Manushi added unique accessories to the exquisite costume, including statement earrings, rings, and high shoes with gold straps. For her makeup, she chose intense smokey eyes, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, nude pink lips, a dewy base, rouged cheeks, and shining highlighter. Last but not least, she went for a sleek, centre-parted low bun hairdo.