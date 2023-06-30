Manushi Chhillar Screams Hotness in a Stunning Black Scoop-Neck Dress; See Photos

Every fashionista needs a timeless black dress in her closet. With this classic fashion statement, one can never go wrong. It is ideal for a night out with your girls, attending cocktail hours for your best friend’s wedding, or going on a dinner date with your significant other. We also have fashion advice straight from Manushi Chhillar’s closet if you need it.

Manushi Chhillar, an actress and former Miss World, shared shots of herself from a recent photo shoot along with the comment “The elevator series [black heart emojis]." In a stunning black gown, the celebrity is seen posing inside a lift. The outfit is from the Ivan Young clothing line’s racks.

Check out her post below-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Manushi’s velvety black dress features a plunging V-neckline emphasising her décolletage, a back cut-out that is revealed, full-length billowy sheer sleeves, a corseted bodice, a back slit, and a figure-hugging silhouette emphasising her lean frame. She completed the look with strappy high heels and hanging silver earrings.

As for Manushi’s glam options, she went with contouring, kohl-lined eyes, feathery brows, mauve lips, mascara on the lashes, dramatic winged eyeliner, and subtle shimmering eyeshadow. The finishing touch was a sloppy bun with a central part.

Manushi has already impressed fashion aficionados with a black outfit. She made her debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival while wearing this midi dress. The embroidered ensemble features see-through crochet accents and is ideal for summer vacations or brunch outings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

In the meantime, Manushi’s next acting roles include ‘Tehran; with John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej.