Margot Robbie Ditched Pink At The Barbie Movie Premiere For A Black Flounce Dress, Details Inside

It is Margot Robbie’s world and we are all living in it, she truly is the talk of the town and everybody is simply loving the fact. ‘Barbie’ directed by Greta Gerwig is one of the most anticipated films of the years and with Margot and Ryan Gosling leading the project, it is being labelled as a must-watch. Margot has already set the bar too high with her sartorial choices during the promotional tour, however, a lot of the credit goes to her stylist Andrew Mukamal who had been recreating popular Barbie costumes for the events.

Margot chose to give the Barbie-core trend a miss and ditch the colour pink for the premiere of ‘Barbie The Film.’ She looked absolutely ethereal in her ensemble and in case you have missed out on her look, check it out here-

Mukamal recreated the ‘Solo In The Spotlight Mattel Doll’ which was in the 1960s special edition. A scintillating ensemble from the shelves Schiaparelli served as the perfect muse to recreate the iconic doll outfit. Margot’s dress was sequinned to perfection and the flounce along with the red rose added the perfect amount of drama to the ensemble.

The incredible look was accessorised with a mesmerising three-layered choker-piece designed by the very popular Lorraine Schwartz and the diamond studs were a perfect pairing with it. Fashion critics cannot help but appreciate how well the opera gloves went with the look and the mousseline pink silk scarf was all sorts of dreamy and lovely. Margot completed the look with leather footwear that matched the special edition doll.

In terms of makeup, it was the epitome of vintage glam, from the bold red lip shade to the side bangs along with the ponytail- everything was picture perfect. Her look matched with the doll in every single way and Andrew Mukamal has proved himself as a stellar stylist who can transform fiction into reality through fashion.