Marriage Muhurat 2023: Know Auspicious Dates To Get Married This Year

In the Hindu religion specifically, marriage holds a special place in one’s life and is of utmost importance. Marriage is a union of souls and a lifelong promise to be there for each other through good and bad times of life. It’s about respecting your partner and comforting them in every phase of life.

On this significant day, people pray to the stars to be on their side. According to Hindu beliefs, astrological calculations, auspicious time (shubh muhurat), matching of the horoscope (kundali), and matching of a person’s characteristics are all aspects that are important in making this day more auspicious and valuable.

This year, according to the scriptures, Kharmas is going to end on April 14 but Jupiter is in a retrograde state. In such a situation, no date of marriage could be fixed in April. The Kharmas for this year started on March 15 and lasted for a full month. For the unversed, the Sun entered the sign of Aries on April 14, which marks the end of Kharmas. Similarly, when the sun enters Sagittarius or Pisces, then Kharmas begins.

According to the Hindu calendar, on April 14, 2023, at 3:12 pm, the sun is entering Aries. With this, Kharmas will end. Especially Lord Vishnu should be worshipped in Kharmas. Worshiping Shri Hari Vishnu brings happiness in married life and helps to get rid of health-related problems completely.

In fact, for auspicious work like marriage, along with the absence of Kharmas, Jupiter needs to rise. Jupiter will enter Aries on April 22. However, they’ll be in a precarious situation. Then, at 2:07 am on April 27, it will rise in Aries.

According to astrologer Pandit Kalki Ram, there are auspicious muhurat on May 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 22, 26, 27 and 29. Other auspicious dates include June 31, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29. Besides, there are auspicious days of November 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 14, 15 and 16.

