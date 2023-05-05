Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 Was Shot In... Check Out The Impeccable Shoot Locations Of The Film 

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 is finally out in the theatre after much anticipation and fans cannot keep calm. The magnum opus film starring Zoe Saldana, and Chris Pratt among other impeccable actors has been directed by the incredible James Gunn. While fans are raving about how amazing the film is certain fans are sure of the shoot locations of the movie in fact. If you are a Guardians fan and are obsessed with it then it is a must that you travel to these stellar locations where the film was shot.

Scotland:-

Way back in 2021, James Gunn had shared a picture with his fans and followers on social media where the outstanding director was seen standing in front of a magnificent castle. While most people thought that he was vacationing back then, it is now being speculated that he was scouting the location to shoot the movie because the castle in the picture and the one shown in the movie have quite a few defining and similar characteristics. London

Around October of 2021, Chris Pratt was seen filming for a movie on the streets of London and even though back then it was not confirmed as to what film he was shooting for, fans are now claiming that he was indeed in London to shoot the third volume of the Marvel series. Trilith Studios, Georgia

If you do not know about this iconic location then we are sorry to say that you are not a true Marvel maniac. Originally known as Pinewood Studios, this place is a director’s dream because of the state-of-the-art facilities that it provides.

It is also being said that parts of the film were shot in iconic places such as Clayton County and Atlanta Music Club and you should know that all of these locations are viable for tourists at most times.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here