Masaba Gupta Is A Total Slayer In Beige Miu Miu Mini Skirt And Chanel Boots

Masaba Gupta is a powerhouse of talent with a pulse on the newest trends in fashion. The entrepreneur and fashion designer, despite having her own label, is always up for trying out new and contemporary styles from different brands. Recently, she donned a sleek skirt and shirt combo in an attempt to redefine chic street-style fashion. Masaba’s personal wardrobe is made up of body-flattering bodycon dresses, and casual oversized designs, and this outfit is surely a stunning addition.

Masaba Gupta posted a few pictures of herself in a micromini skirt from Miu Miu. Reportedly, the Chino mini skirt first launched on the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022-23 show, generating quite the sensation owing to Y2K’s take on a classic outfit. She paired the beige bottom with a front-open sky blue shirt. She layered it with a black full-sleeved jacket and a white bralette. She wrapped the black belt over the skirt to give it more finesse.

The designer’s choice of shoes was another highlight of the outfit. She wore a pair of black rain boots from Chanel. It had a leather touch, and the interlocking CC logo was embellished in silver. To keep things basic yet elegant, Masaba wore brown sunglasses and a stack of gold bangles and left her hair loose.

Masaba Gupta is all about high-end fashion. Earlier, she stunned her followers in a vibrant summer dress from her own brand, House of Masaba’s collection. The outfit was set in a soft blue fabric with visible, bold floral motifs. It had an off-the-shoulder look, sleeves covered her arms and featured a puffed-up appearance.

As for her makeup, she went for a minimal look and oversized black sunglasses. Masaba styled her hair in a sleek bun, and all in all, this look was perfect for a day out in this warm season.

