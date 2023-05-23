Masoom Minawala Looks Majestic in a Blue Gown at Cannes 2023; Calls Herself 'Indian Elsa'

Cannes 2023: Masoom Minawala, India’s undeniable fashion queen, represented her country at Cannes for the fourth consecutive year while walking the red carpet in a majestic blue couture gown designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

The outfit had a 13-foot-long waist cape trail made out of numerous layers of ruffles. Masoom’s grace and delicacy are captured in the waist cape’s several layers of ruffles that softly drop from the waistline. It was expertly made with great attention to detail. The bodice of the dress features intricate embroidery that highlights the country of India’s famed fine craftsmanship and cultural heritage. The gown’s modern allure is enhanced by the Swarovski stones, beads, and crystal decorations, which give the ensemble an enchanted appearance.

Check out her post right here:

Masoom has once more kept her makeup simple and straight to the point by sticking to a sheer look accented with a shimmer blush and sharp, well-defined eyes using mascara. She made sure to apply nude lipstick, which once more complemented the whole style. The fact that her outfit and makeup go so well together is completely taken care of. Masoom selected a lovely pair of white earrings from Carillon Jewel and Joolry by Karishma for her accessories. Her hair looks so lovely pulled back in a middle-pattern bun that is perfectly done. In order to sum up this complete look—which also happens to be Masoom’s last appearance from the 76th Cannes Film Festival—it is safe to say that this is by far one of her best looks.

Masoom also displayed her ethereal sense of style throughout this season by wearing pieces by Roberto Cavalli, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Marmar Halim, and Elio Abou Fayssal, all of which were styled by none other than Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Masoom Minawala Mehta, an award-winning Indian influencer, visited the French Riveria and posted pictures of her experience on Instagram. She made her debut appearance wearing ultra-chic blue clothes by Roberto Cavalli. “Touchdown #CannesFilmFestival 2023. It’s time to have some fun! Kick-starting with a vibe that’s been so me lately. Streetwear. À la @roberto_cavalli 🔥,” she said in the caption.

She shone on her first appearance, which was styled by famous stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and featured a striking gown by UAE-based designer Marmar Halim.Masoom posted a collection of pictures on her Instagram account with the caption, ‘Color is everything. But black and white is more 🖤 First red carpet of the season. And the mood was ‘more’.

For her second day on the French Riviera, she wore a custom-made costume by renowned designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, including a full-sleeved top embellished with gold and silver sequins and stones and an emerald green silk tulle lehenga-skirt with a 3.5-meter-long trail. Minawala is a social media influencer who knows how to turn heads. She is wearing a lovely desi outfit with matching toned earrings while bathing in an emerald green light.

In an outfit by Elio Abou Fayssal, Masoom Minawala gleamed like a bright star and exuded a vivid and stunning aura. Her beautiful hair and flawless makeup were just two examples of the carefully chosen details that gave her appearance a genuinely faultless impression. Masoom’s vivacious and alluring demeanour was evidence of her flawless taste and attention to detail.

Masoom Minawala nailed these gorgeous looks with a heavy dose of glam that matches the glitz of the Cannes Film Festival this year. She emanated every ounce of divine charm that was possible.