Masoor To Moong Dal, 5 Pulses To Add To Your Daily Diet

Many individuals these days suffer from chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyles. According to experts, a few changes in diet and food habits can make a huge difference. People should try to add lentils to their daily diet. Lentils contain trypsin inhibitors that block the production of enzymes. Lentils are considered a great source of health-promoting polyphenols and anti-inflammatory properties. They are considered a great source of Vitamin B, Iron, and Magnesium, and are a good plant-based source of protein and fibre. It also helps lower the risk of heart disease. Lentils and pulses belong to the Fabaceae family. Pulses are also full of health benefits. You may also include these pulses in your diet:

Masoor dal: It is a good source of carbohydrates, proteins, fibres, and other nutrients. It consists of 26% protein, which includes anti-cancer properties and anti-diabetic properties. There are 100 g of proteins in 26 g of Masoor dal.

Moong dal: It contains nutrients like vitamins E, C, and K that help in repairing tissues and building muscles. There is almost 6 g of protein per 100 g of cooked moong dal. It can also be consumed for breakfast, as it is a good source of energy.

Toor dal: It has different names. Toor is also commonly known as Arhar dal. It is rich in protein and fibre and is low in calories. It consists of amino acids. This helps reduce cholesterol levels and curb hunger pangs.

Urad dal: It is extremely rich in minerals and vitamins. This also helps reduce any sort of skin allergy. It consists of calcium, iron, vitamin B and other minerals. It is considered best for boosting immunity and giving you flawless-looking skin. There is 25 g of protein per 100 g of Urad dal.

Rajma: It is known to have several health benefits. It consists of fibre, minerals, vitamins, and other antioxidant properties. It is also referred to as kidney beans. There are 20 g of protein in 100 g of rajma. It also helps promote a healthy weight and lowers cholesterol levels and high blood pressure.