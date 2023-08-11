Master The Art Of Making Sweet Parathas, A Quick And Tasty Breakfast Recipe

Who doesn’t have fond memories of savouring sweet parathas during childhood? These delightful treats, made with sugar or jaggery, continue to be enjoyed by people who have a penchant for sweetness. If you’re one of those who cherish the taste of sweet parathas and wish to prepare them at home, you’re in for a treat. Today, we’ll share an easy recipe to craft delectable sweet parathas using sugar.

Sweet parathas are versatile dish that can be enjoyed for breakfast or packed in children’s lunchboxes. If you’ve never tried making sweet parathas before, this recipe will guide you through the process effortlessly.

Ingredients for Sweet Paratha:

Wheat flour - 1 cup

Sugar – 3-4 tsp

Desi ghee - 4-5 tsp

Water - as needed

Salt – 1/2 pinch

Sweet Paratha Recipe:

Begin by sifting the wheat flour into a mixing bowl to prepare the dough for sweet parathas. Add a small amount of desi ghee and a pinch of salt to the flour. Gradually incorporate water and knead to form a slightly stiff dough. Let the dough rest for 10 minutes. Knead the dough once more before dividing it into equal-sized balls.

Take a dough ball and roll it slightly. Spread ghee over the surface, then fold and shape it into a round ball with a spoonful of sugar in the centre. Roll the paratha once more. Preheat a nonstick griddle over medium heat and grease it with desi ghee.

Place the paratha on the hot griddle and cook. After a while, flip the paratha and apply ghee to the top and sides. Continue cooking until the paratha turns golden brown and crispy on both sides. Remove the paratha and place it on a platter. Repeat the process for all dough balls. Your delectable sweet parathas are now ready to be served for a scrumptious breakfast. Enjoy them while they’re hot.

This simple recipe lets you recreate the magic of sweet parathas in your kitchen. Whether you’re indulging in a trip down memory lane or introducing your taste buds to a delightful treat, these homemade sugar parathas are sure to satisfy your cravings.