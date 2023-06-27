MasterChef Australia 2023: Contestant Adi Nevgi Impresses Judges With A Pani Puri Dish

MasterChef Australia season 15 has truly been a show of surprises popping at every turn. The game has become more challenging and exciting as the top 10 contestants race toward the trophy bringing their unique techniques to the table. Standing tall with both her skill and cultural pride, Indian- Origin chef Adi Nevgi has time and again earned praises from the judges for her mouth-watering unique dishes, especially Indian delicacies.

This time, in a surprise mystery box challenge that pushed the boundaries of creativity, the 31-year-old decided to make Indian street favourite Pani Puri with a Mexican twist. Commenting on her excitement to make the classic Pani Puri, she said, “I’m making Pani Puri which is an Indian street snack. The normal dish is this little pillow of inflated dough which is hollow in the middle. Then you fill it up with potato and lots of spices. Today I’m going to fill it with surprising flavours — salmon roe and avocado. Surprising them (judges) with what’s inside of it so that when they bite into it, they’re like, ‘Oh! Didn’t expect that.”

For Adi, nothing truly beats the taste of a crispy, spicy Pani Puri as she states, “I love Pani Puri. I think it is one of the best Indian street foods.”

The Pani Puri was an instant hit among the judges and Nevgi wowed the judges with her impressive fusion dish. However, she did not stop the adventure cook in her from taking a pause, instead, she took to Instagram and said, “Following the success of Mexican pani puri, I would like to try: Taiwanese Pani Puri (bubble tea-inspired), Dessert Pani Puri (dunked in chocolate milk), and Dance Floor Pani Puri (a shot of vodka). The original one is perfect but let’s galaxy-brain this and see how far we can go."

Nevgi has always held her pride and love for Indian cuisine. Earlier, she had earned praise for her spicy and aromatic Maharashtrian Squid Curry and Butter Chicken.