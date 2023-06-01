MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria’s 3 Recipes for World Milk Day; Must Try These!

Celebrate Milk Day with these delectable recipes that highlight the versatility and goodness of milk. Indulge in a creamy homemade pudding, where milk adds a velvety texture to the dish. Craving something sweet? Treat yourself to a custard infused with aromatic vanilla and enriched with creamy milk. These recipes by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria, Brand Ambassador, Department of Hospitality Management, MIT, World Peace University, are sure to make your Milk Day extra delicious and enjoyable.

Eggless Bread Pudding by Pankaj Bhadouria

Ingredients:

500ml milk

8 slices white bread

¼ cup custard powder

¼ cup + ½ cup Sugar

Method:

Remove the crust of the bread and grind in a blender to get fine bread crumbs.

Dissolve the custard powder in ¼ cup milk.

Heat the remaining milk with the sugar and bring to a boil. Add the custard mix, stirring continuously. Cook till the custard thickens. Add the bread crumbs and cook further till the mixture thickens.

Add ¼ cup sugar to a 6” baking pan. cook over direct heat till the sugar caramelises. Remove from heat and allow the caramel to set.

Pour the pudding mixture over the caramel. Cover the pan with foil to seal it.

In a pressure cooker or a deep pan, bring to boil 2 cups of water. Place a ring in the middle and place the pudding mould over it. Cover and steam for 40 minutes.

Remove from heat and bring to room temperature. Chill for 2-3 hours in the refrigerator.

Release the pudding from the sides and invert over the serving plate.

Serve!

Summer Special Fruit Custard Pudding

Ingredients:

500 ml Milk

4 tbsp Sugar

3 tbsp Custard Powder

1 pack Jelly

Vanilla Sponge Cake

Fruits

Method:

Dissolve the custard powder in ¼ cup milk.

Boil the remaining milk with the sugar. Add the custard powder mix stirring continuously to avoid any lumps.

Cook till the custard thickens.

Remove from fire and cool.

Prepare the jelly as per pack instructions.

Line the bases of individual glasses with sponge cake.

Pour hot jelly mix over it to fill halfway through.

Allow to set completely.

Top with a layer of custard and chill.

Top with lots of cut fruits to serve.

Milk Cake

Ingredients:

2 litres Milk

1/2 tsp Lemon Juice

300g Sugar

50g Ghee

Method:

Bring the milk to a boil in an iron kadhai.

Reduce the milk to half while stirring constantly.

Add the lemon juice and keep cooking and stirring.

As the milk thickens, add the sugar, and cook till the mixture starts leaving the sides of the pan.

Apply ghee in a square tin, pour the mixture, cover, and set aside to cool.

Once cool, cut into pieces, garnish with pistachio slivers, and serve.