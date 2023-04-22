Matangi Jayanti 2023: Date, Rituals, and Significance

MATANGI JAYANTI 2023: Goddess Matangi is highly revered among the followers of Shakta tradition of Hinduism. The Shakta cult followers are the devotees of Goddess Durga and worship different forms of the divine mother. Matangi Jayanti is one of the festivals celebrated by Hindu devotees in many states, mostly in those parts where the tradition of Shakti Upasana (worshipping of Goddess Durga) is more prominent. According to Panchang, Matangi Jayanti falls on Tritiya Tithi or third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh.

On this day Goddess Matangi, a form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped. Goddess Matangi is one of the Ten Mahavidyas, the Tantric forms of Goddess Durga. She is considered as the Tantric form of Goddess Saraswati, who is known as the custodian of wisdom, music and singing.

Dash Mahavidya, the group of ten Tantric forms of Goddess Durga, are considered as the most powerful deities, each representing supremacy in a particular field. Goddess Matangi is the ninth form among Ten Mahavidyas.

It is believed that those worship Goddess Matangi will be bestowed with knowledge, prosperity, and excellence in art and music.

Matangi Jayanti 2023: Date

This year Matangi Jayanti will be celebrated on April 23, Sunday, as per the Panchang.

Matangi Jayanti 2023: Rituals

On this, the idol of the deity is placed on the altar by the devotees. The devotees lit diyas, and offer flowers, coconut, garlands and prasad to the deity. Then they also performed aarti and chant the mantras. Donations are also given on this day. Jagaran and Kirtans are performed in temples as well as other places of worship.

Matangi Jayanti: Significance

It is believed that worshipping goddess Matangi grants all the pleasures of life to the devotees. Worshipping her frees one from all fears and hardships. Devotees worship Goddess Matangi to gain excellence in education, fine arts, dance, and music. The followers of Trantric traditions consider this day as an important occasion to acquire occult powers by pleasing the Goddess.

