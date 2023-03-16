Measles Immunization Day 2023: Importance of Measles Vaccination for Your Kid's Health

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that can cause serious health complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death. Although measles was once considered a rare disease in many countries, it has made a comeback in recent years due to decreasing vaccination rates. This has led to outbreaks in many communities, putting unvaccinated individuals at risk.

As a parent, ensuring that your child is vaccinated against measles is essential for their health and well-being. Not only does it protect your child from the disease, but it also helps to prevent the spread of measles to others who may not be able to receive the vaccine due to medical reasons. Vaccination is a safe and effective way to protect your child from measles and its complications.

On Measles Immunization Day today, let’s explore the reasons why it is important to ensure that your child is vaccinated against measles. We will also address common concerns about vaccines and provide reliable information to help you make an informed decision about your child’s health.

Why is it important for children to be vaccinated against measles, and what are the risks or complications of contracting the disease?

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can have serious consequences on children, and can sometimes be fatal. “Vaccinating children against measles is important because it helps prevent the spread of the disease, protecting both the child and the community. If a child contracts measles, they may experience complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and in rare cases, long-term brain damage,” says Dr Rajiv Uttam, Director & HOD Paediatrics, PICU and Paediatric ER, Paediatrics, Medanta, Gurugram. Additionally, children who are malnourished or have weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of severe complications from measles. Therefore, vaccinating children against measles is an important step in ensuring their long term health and safety.

What are some of the risks of not vaccinating a child against measles, and how have measles vaccination rates impacted disease transmission and outbreaks?

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can cause serious health complications, particularly in children. “Vaccination is considered as a most effective way to protect against measles and prevent its transmission. A failure in vaccinating a child against measles can put them at a risk of contracting certain diseases and developing complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, and even death,” says Dr Praveen Khilnani, Chairman, Pediatrics, Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatric Critical Care, Paediatrics, Medanta, Gurugram.

The impact of measles vaccination rates on disease transmission and outbreaks has been significant. High vaccination rates helps in establishing herd immunity and prevent measles outbreaks. “When a significant portion of the population is vaccinated, the disease becomes less likely to spread, and hence protecting vulnerable individuals. However, a fall in vaccination rates may increase the risk of outbreaks, leading to serious health consequences. Therefore, it is important to maintain high vaccination rates to protect individuals and communities from measles,” adds Dr Khilnani.

Explain how the measles vaccine works to protect against the disease and how it has impacted public health globally and locally?

The measles vaccine is a shot that helps your body fight off the measles virus. When you get the vaccine, your immune system makes special cells called antibodies that can recognize and destroy the measles virus if you ever come into contact with it. “The measles vaccine has proved to be helpful in reducing the cases of measles around the world, additionally it also ensures protection and prevents severity of cases and mortality. Since the introduction of the vaccine in 1963, measles-related deaths have decreased by 73% globally, and in countries where vaccination rates are high, the disease has been virtually eliminated,” adds Dr Uttam.

What are some common misconceptions or concerns that parents may have about the measles vaccine, and how can these be addressed?

Some common misconceptions or concerns that parents may have about the measles vaccine include fears about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, and concerns about the ingredients in the vaccine. However, it is important to address that measles vaccine is safe and effective, and the ingredients used in these vaccines are carefully tested to ensure their safety before they are approved for use. It’s important for other doctors and healthcare providers to spread awareness and address these concerns of the parents and provide accurate information to help them make informed decisions about vaccination.

Can you explain the role of herd immunity in protecting against measles outbreaks, and what are some of the challenges or barriers to achieving high vaccination rates?

Herd immunity is a phenomenon where a significant proportion of a population is immune to a contagious disease, thereby protecting individuals who are not vaccinated or are unable to receive the vaccine. “In the case of measles, herd immunity can prevent outbreaks from occurring, as it becomes more difficult for the disease to spread. Therefore, achieving high vaccination rates is crucial in establishing herd immunity for measles, but there are several challenges and barriers to achieving this. The barriers include vaccine hesitancy, lack of access to healthcare, and misinformation about vaccines. Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach that involves awareness, education, community engagement, and policy initiatives to increase vaccine uptake and promote public health,” feels Dr Khilnani.

A message to parents who may be hesitant or unsure about vaccinating their children against measles, especially on Measles Immunization Day

The message to parents especially who may feel hesitant or unsure about vaccinating their children against measles is that vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect children from serious diseases like measles. “Measles is still a major health threat in India, and vaccination is the best way to prevent its spread. On Measles Immunization Day, it’s important to emphasize the role of vaccination and address the concerns of the parents. On the other hand, parents should consult with their healthcare provider to understand the benefits of vaccination and to learn more about the safety and effectiveness of the measles vaccine. Getting vaccinated not only protects children but also helps to prevent the spread of measles in the community,” signs off Dr Khilnani.

