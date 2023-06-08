Meet India's AI Artistry Creator Abhishek Golecha, Who Has Given Sonakshi Sinha's SOEZI A New Vision

In the realm of artistic creativity, technology has opened up new horizons for artists to push the boundaries of imagination and innovation. One such trailblazer in the world of AI art is Abhishek Golecha, a renowned AI artist whose mesmerizing creations have captivated audiences around the globe.

Abhishek Golecha is an example of how technology and creativity can coexist. Golecha has established himself as an AI artist by fusing his deep understanding of artificial intelligence with his aesthetic sensibility. He is the one who provided the inspiration for Sonakshi Sinha’s SOEZI brand.

The artistic journey Abhishek Golecha has taken with SOEZI has been nothing short of spectacular. His AI-generated photos have taken on the role of the brand’s visual identity, helping SOEZI stand out in the very cutthroat fashion market. Sonakshi Sinha’s designs now have a touch of technological wizardry and originality because to Golecha’s artistic ability.

Sonakshi Sinha in an amazing collaboration with Abhishekh says, “With the global embrace of AI, there’s been extensive discourse surrounding its advantages and disadvantages. As a creative entrepreneur, I am convinced of its limitless possibilities and substantial assistance. Abhishek Golecha’s remarkable artwork for my press-on nails brand, SOEZI, has generated significant buzz. Not only does it eliminate the need for traditional photoshoots, but it also enables the creation of personalized images, showcasing the beauty of the nails through imaginative means. While I firmly believe that AI cannot replace the genuine human experience, it undeniably contributes a creative flair to campaigns when appropriate, and Abhishek has adeptly explored this avenue."

On working with Sonakshi for such a renowned brand Abhishekh says, “It was really an amazing experience to work with her, I really had a great time, she is really one of the most humble actresses, She really makes you feel like a buddy and talking over SOEZI when we released the pictures everyone thought that it was photoshoot but it was all about AI and everyone were really very impressed and amazed with the outcome that came. So yes, I am really happy, and after all, she was very happy with the results and the love the brand was getting."

We can categorically state that Abhishek Golecha’s work not only subverts established creative norms but also inspires people to view powerful new technologies.