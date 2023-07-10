Meet The Mysore Professor With A Brilliant Collection Of Antique Folklore Items

Professor Nanjaiah Srinanjayya teaches Folklore at Mysore University and loves his subject immensely. One of the recent news regarding him is a testament to this fact. According to a video report by News18 Kannada Digital, the professor has stored innumerable items related to rural areas in his room, located in the Kannada Studies Center of Mysore University.

He has collected the products like an earthen pot, a copper Bindige pot, beaker scales (called seru, pavu and chataku in Kannada) and an earthen lamp. These items are a rare sight nowadays but Srinanjayya has kept a wonderful collection of these things in his room. With this collection, his room closely resembles a museum of the village’s history and he also helps his guests to get information about this antique collection.

The professor also has musical instruments like Ḍamaruga (Damru-two-headed drum in Hindi), and a Dollu (a double-headed percussion instrument that is native to Karnataka). Dollu emits a thunderous sound when it is struck. Srinanjayya has kept a collection of sickle, stones used for grinding the millets, bullock cart wheels, wooden cradles etc as well. Apart from these, he has maintained onake (pestle), fibre sack bag and a traditional instrument to churn out the buttermilk.

The professor has also maintained paintings and photographs, including Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s picture. Visitors will also be able to see some masks on the walls which are probably meant to be worn in the festivals. Currently, no information is available for now regarding the name of masks and the festivals in which they are worn. He leaves no stone unturned to maintain the cleanliness of his room dedicated to all kinds of folklore arts.

Srinanjayya is a native of the Chamarajanagar district, located in the southernmost end of Karnataka. This district was earlier known as Arikutara and shares borders with the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Visitors have appreciated how he has devoted a significant share of time to his hobby as well apart from the profession.