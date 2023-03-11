Meet The Women of Syzokryli: The Ukrainian Dance Company Empowering Female Performers

The Syzokryli Ukrainian Dance Ensemble is a group of female dancers who perform with intricate footwork and military precision. Founded in 1978 by Roma Pryma-Bohachevsky, a trained ballet dancer, the company is unique in that it blends centuries-old Ukrainian dance with ballet and interpretive dance. The group consists of 35 members, including 18 women and girls, who pass on their love of dance through the generations. Unlike traditional national dances, where male dancers usually dominate the stage, the female dancers of Syzokryli are moving and active, displaying their strength and athleticism.

Talking about the dance, Vogue quoted Dianna Shmerykowsky as saying, “What we are doing is so intense.” The 39-year-old dancer who has been a member since 1997 said, “In other groups it is beautiful. It looks elegant and unified. But the energy and passion are different because they aren’t focusing on that. It is mechanical in some ways. The heart is different.”

The group’s signature dance is “Fight for Ukraine," a 15-minute performance that depicts the struggle of Ukrainians. The emotional intensity of the dance, combined with the precision and skill of the performers, makes for a powerful experience for both dancers and audience members. The dance is a tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people in the face of adversity, and a celebration of the strength and courage of women.

“It wrecks you to perform it because you think about what you’re representing on that stage,” Anastasia Hanifin said. The 20-year-old dancer added, “When we performed it again in summer, we were all in tears.”

The dance group comprised 35 members, including 18 women and girls, who have passed on their love of dance through the generations. The women of Syzokryli are united by their love of dance and their respect for their founder, Pryma-Bohachevsky, who passed away in 2004. Her daughter, Ania Bohachevsky Lonkevych, is now the executive director of the company and was the youngest member when the group was founded. Today, she is affectionately known as “Teacher Ania" by the women in the group, some of whom refer to her as their mother.

Lonkevych’s daughter, Roma, who is named after her grandmother, also dances and choreographs for the group, wearing her grandmother’s hundred-year-old sleeves from the Poltava region of Ukraine. This tradition of passing down Ukrainian dance and culture from one generation to the next is an important aspect of the group’s identity.

The company has modest means and is reliant on donations from Suzanne Johnson, a fellow Ukrainian-American East Villager and member of the Robert W. Johnson IV Charitable Trust. Despite their financial limitations, the women of Syzokryli continue to perform with passion and dedication, bringing their unique blend of Ukrainian dance and ballet to audiences worldwide.

“People think women are weak, dainty, and delicate, but [Pryma-Bohachevsky] wanted to show what they really are,” Diana Shmerykowsky said. “Powerful, graceful, and a force to be reckoned with. The women aren’t just there to stand and look pretty. They are also moving and active.”

The group’s name, Syzokryli, is a poetic adjective frequently used to describe an eagle. It evokes the image of shimmering wings, grace, poise, and power, which reflects the tough but beautiful ethos of the group, and the intensity and passion that the women bring to their performances. The group’s commitment to preserving and celebrating Ukrainian dance and culture, while incorporating elements of ballet and interpretive dance, has earned them a reputation as one of the world’s most innovative and exciting dance companies.

