Here's How Tia Sharma, India's First AI-Powered Virtual Influencer Will Help You Out

Published By: Navneet Vyasan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 20:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Following Tia Sharma's launch, additional AI-powered influencers are being developed, including a news anchor, sports presenter, and singer.

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar revealed Tia.

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar proudly present Tia Sharma, the first in a series of AI-powered virtual influencers revolutionizing various industries. Tia leads the way as a pioneering virtual fashion influencer, using artificial intelligence to engage with audiences and create dynamic content.

Tia’s passion for fashion and global styles shines through her cutting-edge AI tools that analyze, learn, and predict the latest trends. As Mouni Roy shares, “Tia has been helping me pick outfits by analyzing my historical taste and combining it with the latest fashion using AI algorithms. She’s a true game-changer."

Tia’s passion for fashion and global styles shines through her cutting-edge AI tools that analyze, learn, and predict the latest trends.

Suraj Nambiar highlights Tia’s unique qualities, “Her self-sufficient nature, constant growth, and advanced AI tools enable her to create truly inspiring content."

She is expected to design outfits for celebrities, conduct interviews with fashion experts, and continue to push the boundaries of AI-powered fashion.

She is expected to design outfits for celebrities, conduct interviews with fashion experts, and continue to push the boundaries of AI-powered fashion.

Following Tia Sharma’s launch, additional AI-powered influencers are being developed, including a news anchor, sports presenter, and singer. Each of these innovative virtual influencers will redefine their respective industries, showcasing the limitless potential of artificial intelligence in the digital age.

first published:April 18, 2023, 17:59 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 20:06 IST