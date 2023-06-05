CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayWorld Environment Day 2023Dia MirzaBrain TumoursRakul Preet Singh
Home » Lifestyle » Megan Fox Exudes Body Positivity Goals While PROUDLY Flaunting Her Fine Lines and Curves; See Photos
1-MIN READ

Megan Fox Exudes Body Positivity Goals While PROUDLY Flaunting Her Fine Lines and Curves; See Photos

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 16:13 IST

Mumbai, India

After stating she has never loved her body, Megan Fox puts on a high-cut bikini and flaunts her curves like a pro. (Instagram photo credit).

After stating she has never loved her body, Megan Fox puts on a high-cut bikini and flaunts her curves like a pro. (Instagram photo credit).

A few hours ago, Megan Fox posted two sultry pictures of herself on her Instagram wall. Meghan is definitely setting major examples, from saying that she never loved her body to ultimately standing up and happily accepting it

After deleting her social media accounts, Megan Fox is once more at the top of her social media postings. She is tearing up the internet with her seductive photos, and this time, weeks after declaring that she had never loved her body, she exuded body acceptance.

Even though Megan made her acting debut in the family drama Holiday in the Sun, it was her performance in Jennifer’s Body that catapulted her to fame. She rose to fame as a sex goddess and popular fantasy.

Scroll down to see Meghan’s most recent post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

A few hours before, Megan Fox posted two sensual pictures of herself on her Instagram page. In one, she can be seen reclining on a bed displaying her body’s lines and curves while donning a black bikini top with  high-cut bottoms. On the other, she shared a selfie with a picture of the beach. With a stack of bangles and a pink manicure, she kept her outfit simple. In the post’s caption, she used the tarot card combo that represents “hope and new beginnings": “ace of cups + the star."

Megan Fox Photos in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 - Swimsuit | SI.com

RELATED NEWS

However, Megan Fox made a startling confession during an interview for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover a few weeks before. I have body dysmorphia, she declared. I never perceive myself in the same manner that others do. She said, “There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever."

Megan recently made news for how she did in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover shoot, when she nailed one sexy look after another while donning racy bikinis. On the other hand, according to other news, she and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, have reunited.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Attend an Event in London Together

So Megan Fox is taking a step forward in support of body positive objectives. How do you feel about it?

About the Author
Riya Ashok Madayi
Riya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from travelling to trying out new cuisine and genres of music. Riya lives with ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Body positivity
  2. body shaming
  3. fashion
  4. fine lines
  5. Meghan Fox
first published:June 05, 2023, 16:11 IST
last updated:June 05, 2023, 16:13 IST