Menstrual Hygiene Day 2023: Debunking Myths on Menstruation

Menstruation is commonly referred to as - periods, menses and sometimes even funny names such as Aunty Flo! Being a physiological process, it is a big part of a woman’s life, but is oddly associated with some hush-hush or taboo around it- even in 2023!
A natural and vital part of a woman’s reproductive cycle, it has long been shrouded in myths and misconceptions. From dispelling notions of impurity to addressing the fallacies about menstrual pain and hygiene, we shed light on the truth behind myths associated with menstruation. By challenging societal taboos and promoting open conversations, we strive to foster a better understanding of menstruation, promoting inclusivity, and ensuring that women and girls can embrace their menstrual health with confidence and dignity. Join us in debunking these myths and promoting menstrual awareness.
“We believe that the right information from the right sources can help in debunking a lot of myths. The knowledge of what is normal, and what isn’t, will help in ensuring better physical and mental health,” says Dr. Kriti Soni, Head of R&D, Kapiva.
What is menstruation?
The periodic blood flows as a discharge from the uterus. Also called menorrhea, the time during which menstruation occurs is referred to as menses. The menses occurs at approximately 4-week intervals to compose the menstrual cycle.
“When a girl fetus develops inside the mother’s womb, all the necessary organs and organ systems related to reproduction are created. This includes the ovaries, fallopian tubes, uterus and even the follicles which will later develop as eggs! When the child reaches an age called- Puberty, with a complex interplay of hormones, these organs get a jump start on their functions,” adds Dr Soni.
This marks the beginning of the menstrual cycle which continues for the entire reproductive life of a female. “Every month, from the pool of follicles in the ovary, one follicle is selected which matures with the help of hormones and is released into the fallopian tube as an egg or Ovum. The uterus prepares itself every month, anticipating fertilisation and having to nourish a child in the future. It does so, by creating a lining called endometrium, which is mostly mucosal tissue rich in blood,” states Dr Soni.
If that particular ovum is fertilised with the help of sperm, the uterine lining nourishes it and helps it grow into a baby. If it doesn’t, hormones such as estrogen and progesterone work with the glands in the brain, to tell the body that no fertilisation has occurred. This causes the uterus to shed its blood-rich lining- which in normal terms, is referred to as - Periods.
Menstruation as per Ayurveda
As per Ayurveda, the reproductive cycle is understood in two phases - Rtukala and Rajahkala. Rtu kala is the period where the endometrial lining develops and Rajahkala is where it sheds. This has been explained with the interplay of doshas in the body.
Dr Soni shares the Dos and Don’ts during Menstruation/ Rajahkala
The Ayurvedic way of life encourages the following to be done during menstruation:
- Simple, warm, light and sattvic meals which do are nourishing and not very hard to digest. Menstruation often is accompanied by gut disturbances such as changes in bowel movements, slower digestion, and sometimes nausea as well. Eating such meals helps in avoiding these gut disturbances and reducing discomfort.
- Rest and rejuvenation - Every person’s constitution varies and Ayurveda recommends rest as a general practice. This can mean differently for different individuals. Some may feel a lot of fatigue and may need a lot of rest to function and some individuals may feel refreshed with a good night’s sleep itself.
The key takeaway here is to not go overboard with any form of physical activity as that might cause a vata imbalance in the body and disrupt the normalcy of cycles.
- Meditation and mental health
Hormones responsible for shedding the uterine lining may also contribute to PMS and mood swings, and crankiness during periods. Deep breathing and mediation during periods helps in reducing these and promoting a general sense of well-being.
- Support with herbs
Different doshic constituencies may have different characteristics and duration of Flow. It is important to be mindful of every month, to understand what is normal and what isn’t.
Herbs such as Ashoka, Shatavari, Sariva, Ashwagandha, Punarnava etc help with normalising the cycles, and reducing any discomforts such as bloating, water retention etc.
Myths around menstruation
Several myths surround this physiological process. Let us look at each one rationally and understand whether they make sense from a scientific perspective with Dr Soni’s insights.
- Myths around bathing
This myth has to be cleared in every way. Taking a warm nourishing bath often makes women feel comfortable and more relaxed during periods. In order to prevent vata imbalances, oiling the scalp before washing hair and taking warm gentle baths can be very beneficial.
- Myths around blood being impure
This could arise from the fact that period blood doesn’t look like normal blood that you would see after a skin cut. This blood is clumped due to the admixture of blood with mucosal tissue and may be darkish in colour due to oxidation. This, in no way, makes it impure.
- Myths around exercising
Gentle exercise, walking and stretching are advisable if a woman feels up to it. This helps in reducing any stiffness and lethargy and boosts the mood as well. However, extreme exhaustion, dehydration, yogic poses with inversions are to be avoided.
- Myths about mood swings
Jokes about PMS - PMS is real and not in a womans head, and is not to be joked about. The hormonal changes that lead to menstruation may cause mood swings and irritation. It is important to be mindful of these and educate those who think of it as an unscientific attempt to seek attention.
- Myths about food choices during menstruation
Myths to avoid pickles, and certain types of foods are to be avoided at all costs. These may have sprung from the fact that spicy food may aggravate gut disturbances. However, if such foods are a aprt of the womans diet, they may be consumed in moderation.