Mental Health Awareness Month: How Choosing The Right Colours For Your Office Can Boost Your Mental Welleing

Believe it or not, the enchanting world of colours often offers a fascinating spectrum of emotions and psychological effects that we tend to miss out on. Starting from the very stimulating rush of red to the soulful calming hues of blue, colours have the power to evoke complex feelings that impact our mental health in more profound ways than we are truly aware of.

Considering the fact that colours have the ability to influence our moods, choosing the right colours for our surroundings can significantly improve our emotional well-being. With the right blend of warm and cool tones, one can truly create an atmosphere that fosters positivity, creativity, and serenity which is especially needed in a workspace.

Zeeshan Shaikh, Assistant Director: Design and Workplace, Concept Consilio India Pvt. Ltd. stated that “The design of workspaces that promotes productivity and mental well-being is of paramount importance for architects and designers. Colour selection is a key element in this process, with the potential to significantly impact the atmosphere and overall user experience of an office space. However, it is also important to balance the aesthetic appeal with the branding guidelines of the company, to ensure a cohesive visual identity. To achieve this balance, there are several principles that can guide the selection of colours for office design."

Going a little in-depth into the entire process of having the right colours on display at your workspace, he added, “Neutral colours such as beige, grey, and white are versatile and timeless options that create a calm and clean environment in an office space. These colours can be used as a base for the design, with accent colours added in the form of furniture, artwork, and accessories. The choice of accent colours should be carefully considered, as they can significantly impact the mood of the space. Pastel shades such as light blue, mint green, and blush pink can be used as accent colours to promote a sense of calm and relaxation, while also adding a touch of colour to the space."

It must be remembered that it is imperative to promote mental wellbeing and productivity side by side and choosing the right colours is only a minor step towards looking after your employees. Gloomy shades will always have a negative impact on those spending hours in their cabins trying to give in their best.