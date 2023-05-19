Mental Health Tips For New Moms and Maternal Figures to Keep Their Mind Calm

Maintaining good mental health is crucial for new moms and maternal figures. New mothers need to keep the mind calm and promote overall well-being. They also need to prioritize self-care and seek support from your network. Delegate tasks and establish a routine for stability. Finally, be kind to yourself and remember that seeking professional help is always an option. Taking these steps can contribute to a calmer and happier mindset during this transformative phase of life.

“Our mental health professionals have noticed a surge in the number of mothers experiencing psychological issues, particularly after giving birth. Some women seek help for relationship troubles, while others experience anxiety, exhaustion, mood swings, or find it difficult to bond with their newborn. After conducting assessments, our clinicians often diagnose these women with postpartum depression. At Amaha, we take a holistic biopsychosocial approach to provide comprehensive support to all our clients,” says Dr Amit Malik, CEO & Founder, Amaha.

For maternal mental health cases, “We prioritize early detection for the best possible outcomes for both mother and baby. Our mental health experts devise care plans that may include talk therapy such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), medication if necessary, and support from the wider family to promote the well-being and safety of both the mother and child,” adds Dr Malik.

Taking care of mental health is crucial for new moms and maternal figures. Here are some tips to help keep the mind calm and promote overall well-being:

Prioritize self-care

It’s essential to take care of yourself, both physically and emotionally. Make time for activities you enjoy, even if they’re brief moments throughout the day. Engage in activities that help you relax and rejuvenate, such as reading, taking a bath, practicing mindfulness or meditation, or listening to calming music. Seek support

Reach out to your support network, whether it’s your partner, family, friends, or other new moms. Talking to others who can relate to your experiences can provide comfort and valuable advice. Consider joining support groups, both online and offline, where you can connect with other maternal figures facing similar challenges. Delegate tasks

Don’t hesitate to ask for help when needed. Delegate household chores or baby-related tasks to your partner, family members, or close friends. Sharing responsibilities can alleviate the pressure and give you more time to focus on self-care and bonding with your baby. Establish a routine

Creating a predictable routine can provide a sense of stability and reduce stress. Establish regular sleeping and eating patterns for yourself and your baby. Having a schedule can help you feel more in control and manage your time effectively. Get fresh air and exercise

Spend time outdoors regularly, even if it’s just a short walk around the neighborhood with your baby. Fresh air and exposure to nature can have a positive impact on your mood and overall well-being. Additionally, engaging in gentle exercises like postnatal yoga or light workouts can help reduce stress and boost your energy levels. Practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques

Incorporate mindfulness and relaxation exercises into your daily routine. Deep breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation, and guided meditation can help calm your mind, reduce anxiety, and promote a sense of inner peace. Several mobile apps and online resources provide guided meditation and relaxation techniques specifically for new moms. Limit social media and news consumption

While staying connected is important, excessive exposure to social media and news can contribute to feelings of inadequacy, comparison, and anxiety. Set boundaries by limiting your screen time and focusing on positive and uplifting content. Sleep when the baby sleeps

Adequate rest is vital for your mental well-being. Sleep whenever your baby sleeps to ensure you’re getting enough restorative sleep. Even short naps can make a significant difference in how you feel. Maintain a healthy diet

Eating nutritious meals can have a positive impact on your mood and energy levels. Focus on a well-balanced diet, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Stay hydrated by drinking enough water throughout the day. Be kind to yourself

Remember that you’re doing your best, and it’s okay to make mistakes. Be compassionate toward yourself and practice self-acceptance. Celebrate small victories, and don’t hesitate to ask for help or seek professional support if you’re struggling with your mental health.

Remember, every individual is unique, and what works for one person may not work for another. Explore these tips and find what resonates with you. If you find yourself consistently struggling with your mental health, consider reaching out to a healthcare professional for guidance and support.