Met Gala 2023: A Look Back at The Most Iconic South Asian Met Gala Looks

The Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is one of the most highly anticipated events in the fashion industry. It is an opportunity for celebrities to showcase their interpretation of the year’s theme through extravagant and unique outfits. Over the years, we have seen some iconic fashion moments on the Met Gala red carpet, and some of the most memorable ones have been from South Asian celebrities. From Priyanka Chopra’s extravagant Dior Couture gown to Lilly Singh’s stunning ombré gown, these South Asian stars have made their mark at the Met Gala. Join us as we take a trip down memory lane to revisit some of the most iconic South Asian looks at the Met Gala.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas certainly understood the theme of the Met Gala’s Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion in 2019. She arrived at the event wearing a breathtaking Dior Couture gown that had taken 1500 hours to create. The dress featured a striking blend of mesh and sheer fabric, with a thigh-high slit that added to its allure. The gown’s sparkle was perfectly balanced by a shimmering bindi, and it was complemented by a silver and pastel feathery gown and a flowing cloak with matching feathers. The overall effect was truly stunning.
Deepika Padukone made an entrance in a striking strapless pink gown designed by Zac Posen, which immediately brought to mind a life-size Barbie. To complete her dramatic look, Padukone opted for a pair of diamond earrings and a statement cuff as her accessories of choice at the 2019 Met Gala
Natasha Poonawalla, a global icon, made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala, where she brought the saree to the red carpet for the very first time. Her statement net saree is bound to leave anyone spellbound with its exquisite design. However, that’s not all; Natasha took the concept of gilded glamour to new heights by pairing the saree with a golden corset. Through her outfit, Natasha beautifully merged traditional legacies with modern couture, making her one of the standout appearances of Met Gala 2022. The collaboration of a Sabyasachi saree with a Schiaparelli corset is truly exceptional and will surely be remembered as one of the greatest fashion moments of our time.
British-Pakistani actor and musician Riz Ahmed, arrived at the Met Gala 2022 in a silk shirt and undershirt that he topped off with an understated Cartier necklace, saying, “This is an homage to the immigrant workers who kept the Gilded Age going.”
Lily Singh made her Met Gala debut in 2019, wearing a breathtaking gown that featured a seamless ombré of pinks, purples, and whites. The bodice of the dress was designed to resemble overlapping flower petals and had a corset-like cross-stitch pattern in the back. To add to the glamour, Singh wore long black leather gloves and her waist-length black hair was intricately woven with orchids and violets. Her brown eyes were accentuated with soft pink and purple eyeshadow, completing the stunning look.
Influencer Liza Koshy dressed in a Balmain dress which had a silver, long-sleeved mesh layer underneath a structured pink, feather-covered square.She paired the look with pointed pink pumps and a spherical handbag.
Mindy Kaling stunned in a lavender gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit by Prabal Gurung with dramatic shoulder trains with purple floral embellishments.She complimented the gown with matching silk pumps and glitzy diamond pieces.