MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Confirms! Tells Fashion Designer Prabal Gurung ‘See You Tomorrow’

Alia who walked away with the Best Actress for her role in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi at Filmfare Awards function, received accolades from her industry friends from across the globe. One of them, being fashion designer Prabal Gurung, who according to reports will be styling and designing Alia’s look for the prestigious MET Gala event.

Prabal took to instagram to congratulate the star on winning the Best Actress award, he wrote: Congratulations @aliabhatt on winning the best actress for Gangubai @filmfare can’t wait to see you soon and celebrate at the Met Gala (sic). Prabal who is known for his impeccable taste in style and fashion, had also designed for Deepika Padukone at the MET Gala 2018. The exquisite red structured gown will stay in our hearts rent-free.

Seeing the love she received online, Alia too took to instagram to thank all her well wishers. Upon seeing Prabal’s post, Alia reshared the instagram story and thanked the designer. She wrote: Thank you Prabal. See you tomorrow. (sic). Her post also included a series of heart and smiley emojis.

This will mark Alia Bhatt’s debut at the MET Gala 2023, where she will be promoting her Hollywood movie Heart of Stone, which also stars opposite Gal Gadot. With this year’s theme, which is a tribute to legendary designer Karl Lagerfield, will see an array of celebrities attend the extravagant gala.

Alia over the years, has aced the red carpet with his varied looks and we can’t wait to see what the star has in store. From voluminous gowns to sustainable sarees, Alia’s fashion quotient has celebrated her personality to the T. Having worked with celebrity stylists such as Ami Patel, Anaita Shroff Adajani and most recently Rhea Kapoor, Alia has always made an ever-lasting statement with her style.

This year, joining Alia on the MET Gala red carpet will be Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. While for Deepike and Priyanka it will be a known territory, we can’t wait to see Alia blow our minds with her look.

