MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Hugs Fashion Designer Prabal Gurung Ahead of the Biggest Fashion Night

MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut at the much-awaiting night in fashion. All set to walk the stars in an exquisite ensemble designed by celebrated fashion designer Prabal Gurung, the actress’ photo with the designer has been doing the rounds on social media.

Alia’s PR representative Hyper PR, posted a photograph of the designer hugging Alia Bhatt hours before she makes her debut at the iconic fashion extravaganza. Dressed in a black ensemble featuring a black dress and a coat with fur on the sleeves rim, Alia looked at ease and was all smiles in the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hype PR (@hypenq_pr)

Accompanying her in the photograph, is none other than designer of the hour, Prabl Gurung who looked his casual best in a denim shirt paired with a white tee and ripped and patched up denim jeans.

The designer who has been actively sharing his emotions and mood on instagram ahead of the MET showcase, did send out positive vibes and hopes all goes well, considering the weather in New York has been quietly unpredictable.

Alia is an epitome of grace and elegance with a whole lot of glam. From chic pantsuits to glamorous corset gowns, Alia has nailed every red carpet look with elan. We can’t wait to see what she will be wearing at the MET Gala 2023 and look forward to seeing her own the iconic stairs in true blue Alia style.

ALSO READ: MET Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Confirms! Tells Fashion Designer Prabal Gurung ‘See You Tomorrow’

From posing with her cat Edward before heading to New York, to sharing a glimpse of the city when she arrived, Alia has been taking in each moment as it comes. Walking red carpets isn’t unknown territory for the talented actor and we know she is going to own the iconic stairs with her much-awaited look. We can’t wait to see her shine at the MET Gala 2023.

This year, MET Gala 2023 will be paying tribute to the legendary designer the late Karl Lagerfeld. The theme, which is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of beauty, will have celebrities from all across the globe attend the event to honour the designer’s journey and his works, which will be celebrated at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here