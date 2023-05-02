Met Gala 2023: Billie Eilish Dons a Stunning Black Lace Corset Dress With a Sultry Braid

Met Gala 2023: For the third year running, Billie Eilish attended the Met Gala, and she brought another eye-catching outfit to the red carpet. This year’s Met Gala, which took place on May 1, had a theme dedicated to the late Karl Lagerfeld. Billie was only one of several celebrities that showed that Karl’s vision has continued to this day even after his passing in 2019. Billie wore a stunning, translucent black dress to the 2023 Met Gala that was covered in elaborate, bejewelled decorations. The dress was worn with matching sheer, lacy black gloves and handcrafted vegan Piferi platforms. Billie had her hair fashioned in a sleek, low ponytail with eye-catching clips to round off her red carpet look.

“I’m wearing Simone Rocha, who is one of my favorites in the world,” Billy explained on the red carpet. “She does not custom make anything and I was just like…please!?” Of honoring Karl at the Met Gala, Billie added, “It means a lot. Anytime I’m invited at all it means a lot to me. I have a good time. I have good stories afterward, I’ll say that.”

Billie travelled to the Californian desert in April for Coachella before making an appearance at the 2023 Met Gala. Billie and Jesse Rutherford, her boyfriend, went to the music festival to enjoy a night of music. In March, the two also went together to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The singer, who walked the red carpet with her beau in a loose-fitting black outfit, had another glamorous night out.

Even though they had been away for ten years, Billie and Jesse made their romance public in the autumn of 2022. Despite criticism for their age gap, the two have shown through recent public appearances that they are still going strong. For Halloween in 2022, they even made fun of the talk about their ages by dressing as an old man and a baby.

