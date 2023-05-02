MET Gala 2023: Did You Know Alia Bhatt’s Ensemble Was Made Using One Lakh Pearls?

MET Gala 2023: Looking stunning in a white gown, actor Alia Bhatt walked the iconic stairs of MET Gala 2023 like a true superstar. Radiant and graceful, Alia adorned a voluminous gown embroidered with one lakh pearls.

Designed by celebrated fashion designer Prabal Gurung, the gown was inspired by the iconic Chanel bridal wear and featured craftsmanship that was truly made in India. Taking to Instagram, Alia first posted a black and white image, giving the world a sneak peek into her look.

Later on, the star walked the iconic MET Gala stairs looking like a bride in pearls. Taking to instagram, Alia posted a long note complementing Karl’s innovative and inspiring couture and also praised designer Prabal for the iconic look, which was inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.

“Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.”

She further added, “I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED.”

Alia was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and her au natural makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini. Overall, the entire look complemented Alia and her personality to the T.

The MET Gala 2023 fundraiser was attended by an array of celebrities including Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Serena Williams, Jenna Ortega, Emily Blunt, Mindy Kaling, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Nicole Kidman, Jared Leto, Roger Federer, Isha Ambani Piramal, Jessica Chastain,Sydney Sweeney, Anne Hathway, Halle Bailey, Kaitlyn Dever, Lily Collins.

