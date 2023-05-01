Met Gala 2023: Everything You Must Know About Met Gala 2023

Met Gala 2023 will see designers, fashion icons, and Hollywood’s biggest stars gather at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. This highly anticipated event serves as the main source of funding for the museum’s Costume Institute, which boasts a vast collection of fashion objects spanning seven centuries. The Met Gala is notorious for its opulent displays of wealth and status, with tickets being highly coveted and exclusive. A single ticket to the invite-only event can cost up to $50,000, while designers may opt to purchase an entire table for at least $300,000. Usually held on the first Monday of May, this year’s event will center around the late Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019.

Who decides the theme?

The theme of the event is decided by Andrew Bolton, the chief curator of the Costume Institute. This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which has faced some resistance from the fashion industry. About 150 original looks will be displayed at the Met along with Lagerfeld’s sketches and several video interviews with the designer. The exhibition aims to showcase the evolution of Lagerfeld’s drawings into three-dimensional garments. The event typically features about 400 guests who are invited, and the theme must be approved by the museum’s director and president. The previous Met Gala themes included “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in 2018 and “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in 2016.

Who will be the co-chairs?

The Met Gala 2023 will have four co-chairs, namely Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa. They will join Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, who has been organizing the event almost every year since 1995. Along with the Costume Institute’s chief curator, the co-chairs will have a hand in planning the guest list, menu, and decor for the evening. According to the Hollywood Reporter, they will assist interior designers in creating the ambiance of the event.

Who will be attending this year?

The official guest list for the Met Gala is typically kept a secret until the event. However, some celebrities may announce their attendance ahead of time. Actress Elle Fanning shared with Variety that she will be attending the ball and has a look that fits the theme. Singer Rita Ora informed her fans on Instagram that she is going through fittings for the event. On the other hand, Blake Lively recently announced that she won’t be attending the gala this year. In the past, the event has seen a range of famous attendees, including Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna.

Where can I watch the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, notably one of the most exclusive events, will be live streamed across Vogue’s social media pages and website. In India, the livestream will begin around 4 am on Tuesday (May 2) on Vogue’s website.

