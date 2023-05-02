MET Gala 2023: Jared Leto to Doja Cat; Celebs Who Made A Purr-fect Statement

MET Gala 2023: It was an evening where fashion met creativity and celebrated a prolific designer Karl Lagerfeld. And most importantly, his beloved cat, Choupette Lagerfeld.

While the whole world was expecting Choupette to make an appearance at the biggest night in fashion, she chose to sit back and relax. Ahead of MET Gala 2023, Choupette’s account on instagram posted a note, which read: A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers & Daddy’s admirers. You have all shown the kindest enthusiasm and unconditional support, I say MERCI ! Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home. We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him. With love, forever Choupette. (sic).

Dedicating their love for Karl’s cat in their own unique way, were an array of celebrities who included Choupette in their ensembles and accessories. Here’s a look at who wore what:

Jared Leto

You can always expect something unconventional from actor Jared Leto. This time, Jared walked into the MET Gala dressed in a cat costume which resembled Choupette. The larger than life cat costume received mixed reactions on social media. While some called it purr-fect, some wondered if it was the MET Gala or costume party?

Doja Cat

Bringing her claws out in style, Doja Cat looked fierce in a custom Oscar Dela Renta silver and white ombre sea and bugle bead gown with a white feather train. The highlight of the look was the prosthetic makeup done by the talented artist Malina Stearns. The art resembled that of a cat, making Doja’s look unique at the MET Gala 2023.

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman wore a custom gown by Wiederhoeft to host the MET Gala red carpet . The dress was fully hand embroidered with pink glass beads, with an interior wasp corset, adorned with rosettes made of layered tulle and organza. The highlight of Chloe’s look was the cat-shaped bejewelled pink purse she carried. And it was one of the first Choupette inspired accessories spotted at the gala.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae looked surreal in an avant-garde ensemble designed by Thom Browne. While the whole look was dramatic with the two-tone coloured coat and the can-can mesh under it, what caught our attention was the stuffed cat handbag she accessorised her look with.

