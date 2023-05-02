CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :MET Gala 2023 LIVEAlia BhattJock ZonfrilloSkincare Parshuram Jayanti 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Met Gala 2023: Jennie Kim of Blackpink Shines In An Iconic Chanel Look For Her Debut
1-MIN READ

Met Gala 2023: Jennie Kim of Blackpink Shines In An Iconic Chanel Look For Her Debut

Reported By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 07:16 IST

New York City

Met Gala 2023: Jennie of Blackpink channels Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel at Met Gala in vintage white minidress

Met Gala 2023: Jennie of Blackpink channels Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel at Met Gala in vintage white minidress

Met Gala 2023: Jennie Kim makes Met Gala debut in style, donning vintage Chanel white minidress

Jennie Kim, a member of the popular K-Pop group Blackpink, made her Met Gala debut at the event honoring the iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Jennie, who is known by her fans as the “human Chanel" due to her affiliation with the brand, arrived at the event dressed in a stunning vintage Chanel white minidress, embellished with a white rose. She completed the look with black tights and heels, all from the same fashion house. It was an impressive first Met Gala appearance for the rising star, showcasing her fashion sense and cementing her status as a style icon.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. lifestyle
  2. fashion
first published:May 02, 2023, 07:16 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 07:16 IST