Met Gala 2023: Jennie Kim of Blackpink Shines In An Iconic Chanel Look For Her Debut

Jennie Kim, a member of the popular K-Pop group Blackpink, made her Met Gala debut at the event honoring the iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Jennie, who is known by her fans as the “human Chanel" due to her affiliation with the brand, arrived at the event dressed in a stunning vintage Chanel white minidress, embellished with a white rose. She completed the look with black tights and heels, all from the same fashion house. It was an impressive first Met Gala appearance for the rising star, showcasing her fashion sense and cementing her status as a style icon.

