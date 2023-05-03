Met Gala 2023: Kendall Jenner, Rihanna To Priyanka Chopra Best Met Gala After-Party Looks

The Met Gala, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, never fails to disappoint when it comes to fashion. This year was no exception as international celebrities not only nailed the main event but also the after-party with their daring and stunning looks. Attendees brought their A-game, showcasing intricate beading, show-stopping naked dresses, and other daring ensembles. Fashion icons such as Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and Jared Leto were just a few of the many celebrities who graced the after-party with their glamorous outfits.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the best after-party looks from these stylish celebs-

Kendall Jenner:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nensi Dojaka (@nensidojaka)

Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala after-party outfit was a show-stopper by London-based designer Nensi Dojaka. The vintage Chanel-inspired look featured a sheer sequin bodysuit with a black harness and pearl straps for a modern touch. Despite the daring details, the outfit exuded elegance, perfectly carried off by Kendall with her signature confidence and style. Her stunning ensemble only cements her status as one of the most influential fashion icons of her generation.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie brought a playful twist to the classic little black dress at the 2023 Met Gala after-party. Her strapless sequined mini-dress featured thick white trim on the neckline and hem, giving it a bold contrast and a fun, flirty vibe. The dress also boasted horizontal stripes of white sequins that zig-zagged across the piece, adding an eye-catching element to the look. Robbie kept her accessories simple, opting for strappy black peep-toe heels that complemented the dress and carried a black-and-white Chanel box bag with a woven chain strap.

Rihanna:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIGHSNOBIETY (@highsnobiety)

Rihanna made a bold fashion statement at the Met Gala after-party, choosing an outfit adorned with embossed crosses that added a touch of rebellion and edge to her maternity wardrobe. The embossed crosses on her outfit were reminiscent of Chrome Hearts’ signature style. The business mogul and singer’s fashion choice sent a powerful message that pregnancy should not limit one’s fashion choices. This statement look came after Rihanna stunned on the Met Gala red carpet in an elegant all-white ensemble.

Jared Leto:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto)

Jared Leto wows with a playful and unexpected accessory at the Met Gala 2023 after-party. The actor and musician repurposed a giant cat’s head he wore earlier in the evening as a quirky addition to his outfit. This choice paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved feline, Choupette, and added a sense of whimsy to his signature fashion sense. Leto’s after-party look was a testament to his unique and creative fashion choices, proving that he is not one to shy away from taking risks on the red carpet.

Olivia Rodrigo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

While many of the attendees at the 2023 Met Gala opted for classic black and white ensembles, Rodrigo’s after-party look showcased her unique fashion sense. Her Thom Browne minidress, in slate grey, was adorned with lace ruffles and a bow around the collar, adding a touch of romanticism and femininity to the outfit. The sparkly fabric gave the dress a hint of glamour, while the muted colour kept it understated and elegant.

Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra wore a stunning red dress with a high slit and a tie at the after-party of the Met Gala. The dress was designed by Ralph Lauren, who is known for dressing the actress in the past as well. The dress featured a plunging neckline and was made of silk, giving it a luxurious and glamorous look. Chopra paired the dress with gold strappy sandals and minimal jewellery, letting the dress speak for itself. She also wore her hair in a sleek and stylish updo, completing the chic and sophisticated look.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here