Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian And Cardi B to Blake Lively, Recap Of Best Dressed Celebs from Met Gala 2022

Met Gala 2023 is just around the corner. Before the fashion event of the year, let’s take a moment to reminisce about the stunning outfits worn by celebrities at last year’s ball. The upcoming theme for this year’s gala is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ where guests are expected to showcase their outfits that reflect the work and style of the late German fashion designer. The 2022 Met Gala had a theme of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion," and the dress code was ‘Gilded Glamour.’

The theme resulted in incredible fashion moments, like Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress, Blake Lively revealing her magical dress on the Met steps, and stars donning sequins, tulle, and corsets, along with dramatic headpieces. So, here are some of the best-dressed celebrities from the Met Gala 2022:

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively, the co-host of the 2022 event, donned a copper dress from Versace with a wrapped train, complemented by gloves, silver earrings, and a tiara. Her husband Ryan Reynolds sported a black jacket and pants, as well as a white shirt and bowtie. While on the red carpet, the actress quickly changed her outfit to a blue and copper dress, also from Versace, and swapped her copper gloves for blue ones.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys embodied the vibrant energy of New York City in a stunning Ralph Lauren gown that was strapless and silver, paired with a black cape showcasing the glittering skyline of the city. Her husband, Swizz Beatz, also looked impressive in a white tuxedo and a matching Yankees letterman jacket and cap, both designed by Ralph Lauren.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid made a bold statement with her outfit, which emphasized volume. The supermodel wore a custom-made Versace ensemble that consisted of a burgundy latex catsuit paired with a massive puffer coat that extended all the way to the floor.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan never fails to impress on the red carpet, and her outfit for the 2022 Met Gala was no exception. The British actress wore a custom-made Louis Vuitton dress, which featured sparkling sequins and a striking bustle skirt, perfectly aligned with the event’s theme.

Kim Kardashian

The reality television personality made a fashion statement when she donned the legendary dress that Marilyn Monroe wore while singing “Happy Birthday Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962. The dress, created by Jean-Louis, required Kardashian to lose weight to fit into it since it could not be modified. In addition, she dyed her hair to Monroe’s signature platinum blonde to complete the look. To avoid damaging the original dress, Kardashian switched to a replica outfit after arriving at the event.

Cardi B

The singer took the ‘gilded glamour’ theme a bit too seriously as she lit up the red carpet in a head-to-toe bodice dress by Atelier Versace, embroidered with custom gold chains. She accompanied it with matching gloves. Her entire outfit took around 20 people at least 1,300 hours to complete.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The Sex and the City fame donned a striped dress designed by Christopher John Rogers, featuring a black train. She accessorized her look with a hat adorned with a veil and multicoloured feathers, along with black gloves.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish opted for a Gucci gown featuring lace long-sleeves, a satin bottom, and a flower detail in gold and green hues. The singer completed her look with a black choker around her neck.

