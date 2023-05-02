CHANGE LANGUAGE
Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian Arrives Dipped In Pearls at The Met Gala Red Carpet
Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian Arrives Dipped In Pearls at The Met Gala Red Carpet

Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian stunned on the red carpet in an outfit that would have pleased the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld

Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian surprised many by attending the Met Gala with her eldest daughter, North West, despite rumors earlier this year that the Kardashian-Jenner family would not be invited.

Kardashian stunned on the red carpet in an outfit that would have pleased the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. Her ensemble, designed by Schiaparelli, was a white midi dress made entirely of strands of pearls, paired with a silky corset bodice and bra in a golden hue. She completed the daring look with a diamond-and-pearl choker, diamond stud earrings, white sandals covered in pearls, a matching pearl anklet, and an airy white jacket. Kardashian’s makeup was a bronzy hue, and she opted for a dramatic updo.

