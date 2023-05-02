Met Gala 2023 LIVE Updates: Alia Bhatt Poses With Prabal Gurung Ahead of Debut; Priyanka Chopra Raises Heat in Sexy Crop Top

Read more

as she reached New York City ahead of her appearance at Met Gala 2023.

This year, the theme of Met Gala 2023 is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. About 150 original looks will be displayed at the Met along with Lagerfeld’s sketches and several video interviews with the designer. The exhibition aims to showcase the evolution of Lagerfeld’s drawings into three-dimensional garments.

Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa will be the co-chairs at Met Gala 2023. The official guest list for the Met Gala is typically kept a secret until the event. However, some celebrities announced their attendance ahead of time. Actor Elle Fanning shared with Variety that she will be attending the ball and has a look that fits the theme. Singer Rita Ora informed her fans on Instagram that she is going through fittings for the event. On the other hand, Blake Lively recently announced that she won’t be attending the gala this year. In the past, the event has seen a range of famous attendees, including Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna.

Besides Alia Bhatt, this year, might also be a first for many others. Reportedly, BTS member Jimin is expected to make his debut appearance at Met Gala 2023. Similarly, Blackpink’s Jennie is also suspected to be in the guest list for the first time. Fashion’s biggest event is set to kick start in a few hours from now, watch out this space for Live Updates from Met Gala 2023.

