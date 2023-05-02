CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Met Gala 2023 LIVE Updates: Alia Bhatt Poses With Prabal Gurung Ahead of Debut; Priyanka Chopra Raises Heat in Sexy Crop Top

Live now

Met Gala 2023 LIVE Updates: Alia Bhatt Poses With Prabal Gurung Ahead of Debut; Priyanka Chopra Raises Heat in Sexy Crop Top

MET GALA 2023 LIVE: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, BTS' Jimin, Blackpink's Jennie, among others expected at Met Gala 2023

Curated By: Nishad Thaivalappil

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 01:16 IST

New York City

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Priyanka Chopra looked hot in a crop top; while Alia Bhatt can be seen hugging designer Prabal Gurang
Met Gala 2023 LIVE: (Left) Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt (right) will be seen at the Met Gala 2023 in New York

Met Gala 2023 LIVE: Met Gala 2023 is just hours away! The biggest night of fashion will see ace designers, fashion icons, Hollywood stars all under one roof at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Representing the Indian clan will be Alia Bhatt, who will be walking the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet for the first time. Another regular face representing the Indian fraternity at the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet would be Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Before making her big debut at Met Gala 2023, Alia Bhatt was seen hugging and posing with designer Prabal Rana Gurung. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked sexy Read More

Key Events
May 02, 2023 01:16 IST

Citadel Star Priyanka Chopra Preparing for MET Gala 2023 with Face Gym

Citadel Star Priyanka Chopra Preparing for MET Gala 2023 with Face Gym

May 02, 2023 00:52 IST

Met Gala 2023: Everything You Must Know About Met Gala 2023

Met Gala 2023 will see designers, fashion icons, and Hollywood’s biggest stars gather at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This highly anticipated event serves as the main source of funding for the museum’s Costume Institute, which boasts a vast collection of fashion objects spanning seven centuries. READ MORE

May 02, 2023 00:31 IST

Alia Bhatt hugs designer Prabal Gurang ahead of her debut appearance at the Met Gala 2023

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hype PR (@hypenq_pr)

May 02, 2023 00:28 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked Sexy in a crop top, as she reached New York City

Read more

in a crop top, as she reached New York City ahead of her appearance at Met Gala 2023.

This year, the theme of Met Gala 2023 is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. About 150 original looks will be displayed at the Met along with Lagerfeld’s sketches and several video interviews with the designer. The exhibition aims to showcase the evolution of Lagerfeld’s drawings into three-dimensional garments.

Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa will be the co-chairs at Met Gala 2023. The official guest list for the Met Gala is typically kept a secret until the event. However, some celebrities announced their attendance ahead of time. Actor Elle Fanning shared with Variety that she will be attending the ball and has a look that fits the theme. Singer Rita Ora informed her fans on Instagram that she is going through fittings for the event. On the other hand, Blake Lively recently announced that she won’t be attending the gala this year. In the past, the event has seen a range of famous attendees, including Billy Porter, Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna.

Besides Alia Bhatt, this year, might also be a first for many others. Reportedly, BTS member Jimin is expected to make his debut appearance at Met Gala 2023. Similarly, Blackpink’s Jennie is also suspected to be in the guest list for the first time. Fashion’s biggest event is set to kick start in a few hours from now, watch out this space for Live Updates from Met Gala 2023.

