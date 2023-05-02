Met Gala 2023: Naomi Campbell Stuns in A Saree-Inspired Chanel Gown

Met Gala 2023: Naomi Campbell is no stranger to the steps of the Met Gala, having walked in countless fashion shows for Karl Lagerfeld over the years. As one of Lagerfeld’s favorite supermodels, she has been intimately connected to the designer’s work at Chloé, Fendi, and Chanel. Given this history, it was only fitting that Campbell made an appearance at the Met Gala’s tribute to Lagerfeld. However, what surprised many was her choice of outfit: a rare Chanel archival look inspired by the sari.

Naomi Campbell donned a rare and exquisite Chanel archival outfit with a salmon pink column silhouette. The silky fabric draped perfectly over a metallic blouse, which was adorned with silver embroidered trimmings that extended towards the bodice. To complement the outfit, Campbell added silver arm cuffs and earrings that matched the trimmings. She maintained her signature poker-straight hair and opted for a dewy skin finish with metallic pink highlights, completing the stunning look.

She has been a regular visitor to the country and has made it a point to support Indian designers by sporting traditional outfits created by local names at various events.

