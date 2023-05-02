Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Twin in Black Valentino Ensembles

Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in style at the Met Gala red carpet. The couple chose Valentino for the big night.
The couple paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld in a classic black and white. Chopra teamed her look with bespoke burberry diamond neckpiece, “It is 11.6 karats or something," said Chopra.
She kept her makeup minimal and chose a bun with side hair to complete her look. While, on the other hand, her husband Nick Jonas complimented her in a black Valentino leather jacket with trousers. Well, he perfectly knows how to dress to impress.
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here