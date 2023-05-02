Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Twin in Black Valentino Ensembles

Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in style at the Met Gala red carpet. The couple chose Valentino for the big night.

The couple paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld in a classic black and white. Chopra teamed her look with bespoke burberry diamond neckpiece, “It is 11.6 karats or something," said Chopra.

She kept her makeup minimal and chose a bun with side hair to complete her look. While, on the other hand, her husband Nick Jonas complimented her in a black Valentino leather jacket with trousers. Well, he perfectly knows how to dress to impress.

Journalist Marc Malkin, who works for Variety, confirmed tweeted, “Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra just told me she will be at the Met Gala on Monday. Says her look ‘will be on the theme’ because she loves a theme but it will also have a ‘special element’."

